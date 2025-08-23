How to make US Open's $23 official drink Honey Deuce for cheaper at home: Recipe, ingredients, and all you need to know

The official drink of the US Open, the Honey Deuce, is priced at $23 and has a simple recipe so that fans can enjoy this popular beverage at home. The drink debuted at the 2007 edition of Flushing Meadows but made significant strides in 2024, when sales multiplied, with 550,000 fans enjoying it during that tournament alone.

French-based Vodka company Grey Goose handed over popular restaurateur Nick Mautone the task of formulating a drink that would be a signature at the US Open, much like the British cocktail Pimm's cup in Wimbledon and the mint julep at the Kentucky Derby for the equestrian fans.

While whipping up a fruity dessert one day, Mautone was struck by the idea of using honeydew melon as the cherry on top when he realized it resembled tennis balls. He blended the flavors of lemonade and raspberry with Grey Goose vodka, then topped the cocktail with three honeydew melon balls to represent the sport.

For the glass, Mautone shared that he likes serving the drink in a big balloon wine glass and adding a dash of sparkling wine to balance everything out.

"I also love putting the Honey Deuce in a nice, big balloon wine glass for the very simple reason that it looks elegant. It's a little bit fizzy, a little bit tart, a little bit sweet. And the sparkling wine also cuts the sweetness." (via bon appetit)

The US Open's most-loved Honey Deuce cocktail recipe

For fans who only enjoyed it for $23 at the US Open and want to have the same experience at home, or those who have never been to Flushing Meadows, below is the detailed recipe of the most-loved cocktail.

What ingredients to use?

3 oz fresh lemonade

1¼ oz Grey Goose vodka

½ oz raspberry liquor

3 honeydew melon balls (frozen) for garnish

How to prepare the cocktail?

The first step is to fill a highball glass with cubed ice and then add the Grey Goose vodka, then top with lemonade and raspberry liqueur. The final step is to garnish with melon balls on a skewer.

As per Mautone's recommendation, the cocktail can also be made by adding a touch of rosemary and fresh lemons instead of lemonade. The easiest way to serve the drink is in a highball glass or anything readily available.

The 2025 US Open main draw officially begins on Sunday, August 25, 2025. Defending champions Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka will look to add titles this time as well.

