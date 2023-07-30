"How many conversations you and I had in person?" - Nick Kyrgios hits back at journalist for his growing dislike of Aussie's controversial personality

Nick Kyrgios has hit back at journalist Scott Barclay, who recently expressed his increasing aversion to the Australian due to his contentious personality.

Kyrgios has been absent from all three Grand Slams this season. He skipped the Australian Open and French Open after undergoing knee surgery to treat a tear in his lateral meniscus in January.

Although he made a return to the tour at the Boss Open in June, the Australian was forced to pull out of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships due to a wrist injury. The defending Citi Open champion recently also withdrew from the ATP 500 event in Washington.

On Friday, July 28, Scott Barclay took to social media and asked fans which player they dramatically changed their opinion of. In turn, he admitted to doing a complete turnaround on Kyrgios. Despite passionately defending the 28-year-old in the past, Barclay stated that he found himself increasingly disliking him.

"Which tennis player have you changed your opinion of dramatically over time? For me, it's Nick Kyrgios. Used to love him and defend him religiously, now everything I hear about him makes me dislike him just a bit more," Barclay tweeted.

Nick Kyrgios did not take kindly to Barclay's opinion, criticizing him for basing his judgment solely on media coverage.

"How many conversations you and I had in person? Moral of the story is…. Why do you have an opinion. ‘What you read’ nice one," Kyrgios responded.

However, Barclay remained undeterred as he shared an article about Kyrgios pleading guilty to the assault charge against him filed by his ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari and questioned what he was misreading.

"What part of this am I misreading, Nick?" Barclay commented further.

"I would have loved to see how it would have gone down last year when I was healthy and playing lights out" - Nick Kyrgios on facing Carlos Alcaraz

Nick Kyrgios talks about facing Carlos Alcaraz

During a Q&A session with fans on social media, Nick Kyrgios was asked whether he was excited to face Carlos Alcaraz on his eventual return to the tour. Kyrgios and Alcaraz are yet to compete against each other, leaving their head-to-head record at 0-0.

The Australian acknowledged the World No. 1 as a "force," and expressed regret over not having had the opportunity to play the 20-year-old last year when he was healthy and "playing lights out." He also proposed an exhibition match against Alcaraz in the Spaniard's hometown.

"He is a force for sure. I would have loved to see how it would have gone down last year when I was healthy and playing lights out...Carlos Alcaraz what about next year in your town we do an exhibition?," Kyrgios replied.

During the Q&A session, Kyrgios named Rafael Nadal, Stan Wawrinka, and Stefanos Tsitsipas as his biggest rivals on the tour. He also stated that the tour would be much improved by his and Nadal's return.