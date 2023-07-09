"How many more do you want, it's time to get out"- When Steffi Graf joked with Martina Navratilova after losing Wimbledon final 

Steffi Graf and Martina Navratilova are two of the greatest tennis players of all time and dominated the sport during their respective careers, winning a combined total of 40 Grand Slam singles titles

The two locked horns in three Major finals in 1987, including Wimbledon. Top-seeded Navratilova was the five-time defending champion and reached the final after beating her rival and third-seed Chris Evert 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 in the semifinals.

She was next up against 18-year-old Steffi Graf, who had previously beaten her in the French Open final. The second-seeded German booked her place in the title clash after thrashing fifth-seed Pam Shriver 6-0, 6-2 in the semifinals. It was Graf's maiden Wimbledon final.

Martina Navratilova beat Steffi Graf 7-5, 6-3 in the title clash to win her sixth consecutive Wimbledon crown and eighth overall, thus tying Helen Wills Moody's record for the most titles at the grasscourt Major. This was also her 16th Major triumph and seventh win over Graf in 10 meetings between the two.

After the match, Graf jokingly asked Navratilova how many more Wimbledon titles she wanted.

"How many more do you want? It's time to get out," the German said.

In response, Navratilova said that nine was her lucky number.

“Nine is my lucky number," the Czech-American said.

Martina Navratilova eventually went on to win her ninth Wimbledon title in 1990 by beating Zina Garrison 6-4, 6-1 in the final. She did not drop a single set en route to her 18th and last Grand Slam singles title.

Steffi Graf and Martina Navratilova locked horns on 18 occasions

Steffi Graf at the 1993 Wimbledon Championships

Steffi Graf and Martina Navratilova had a short yet fierce rivalry, locking horns on 18 occasions. Their head-to-head is tied at 9-9.

The first match between the two came in the semifinals of the 1985 US Open, with Navratilova winning 6-2, 6-3 to reach the final, where she eventually lost to Hana Mandlikova. Meanwhile, Graf's first win over the Czech-American came in the final of the German Open in 1986, triumphing 6-2, 6-3.

The two faced one another in six Grand Slam finals, with Martina Navratilova coming out on top at the Wimbledon and US Open in 1987, while Steffi Graf won the other four.

The last match between the two greats of the game came in the final of the 1994 Pan Pacific Open, with the German winning 6-2, 6-4.

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi

Poll : 0 votes