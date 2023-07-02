How many Wimbledon titles have Roger Federer and Serena Williams won? A look into their records at the All England Club

Wimbledon was one of Roger Federer and Serena Williams' favorite hunting grounds. The Swiss ace secured eight titles for himself, while the American laid hands on the winner's trophy seven times.

Federer secured his maiden Grand Slam title at the 2003 Wimbledon, and then went on to emerge victorious the next four years as well. He came quite close to securing a sixth straight title at the venue, but lost the 2008 final to Rafael Nadal, often considered as one of the greatest matches ever played.

Federer won his sixth title here in 2009, which also helped him break Pete Sampras' record of 14 Major crowns. He claimed his seventh title in 2012, with his eighth title coming in 2017. The Swiss held a couple of championship points in the 2019 final against Novak Djokovic, but couldn't get the job done as he slumped to an agonizing defeat.

Williams first tasted success at Wimbledon in 2002 and defended her title the following year as well. She bagged back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010, and won her fifth title in 2012. After a two-year wait, the American bagged consecutive titles in 2015 and 2016 for a total of seven trophies at the venue.

Williams has won an additonal six titles in doubles here with sister Venus Williams. She also claimed the 1998 mixed doubles title alongside Max Mirnyi. As such, the American's total trophy haul at Wimbledon across all disciplines stands at 14.

Roger Federer and Serena Williams enjoyed a frutiful outing at the 2012 Olympics, which were held at Wimbledon

Venus and Serena Williams at the 2012 Olympics.

The hallowed grounds of Wimbledon were the perfect spot to host tennis at the 2012 Olympics. Federer was considered the favorite to claim the gold medal given his history at the venue. He faced Andy Murray in the title round, in a rematch of the Wimbledon final which took place just a few weeks ago, with the Swiss winning.

However, Murray avenged his earlier loss to deny Federer one of the most coveted prize aross all sports. Williams had won the singles and doubles titles at All England Club in 2012 and was considered the heavy favorite to triumph at the Olympics.

Williams lived up to the billing, putting up a commanding performance over the week to secure the top prize. She handed Maria Sharapova a 6-0, 6-1 beatdown to win the gold medal and complete a career Golden Slam in singles.

Williams became the second player after Steffi Graf to do so. She also won the gold medal in doubles, her third time doing so with sister Venus Williams. The American thus became the first tennis player to complete a career Golden Slam in both singles and doubles.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins

Poll : 0 votes