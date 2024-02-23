"How did Marketa Vondrousova win Wimbledon?"; "An embarrassing loss": Fans react to Sorana Cirstea saving six match points to beat Czech in Dubai QF

Tennis fans recently reacted to Sorana Cirstea saving six match points to secure a victory over Marketa Vondrousova in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships.

Unseeded Cirstea pulled off a stunning victory against Vondrousova, defeating her 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-2 in two hours and 41 minutes to secure a place for herself in the semifinals in Dubai. Despite being a set and 5-1 down, the Romanian showcased incredible resilience and pulled off a remarkable comeback including saving six match points.

This win also marked Sorana Cirstea's third career WTA 1000 semifinal appearance, following her semifinal runs at the 2013 Canadian Open and the 2023 Miami Open.

Tennis fans were left in awe as the World No. 22 pulled off a stunning victory against Marketa Vondrousova, despite being on the brink of defeat. They took to social media to share their amazement at the unexpected turn of events.

Following Vondrousova's loss in the quarterfinals in Dubai, one fan expressed their surprise at how the Czech was able to win the 2023 Wimbledon Championship, where she had defeated Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 in under two hours to claim her first Grand Slam singles title.

"How did Marketa Vondrousova win wimbledon," a fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan described Marketa Vondrousova's defeat as an "embarrassing loss."

"What an embarrassing loss to Vondrousova tbh smh," the fan posted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Sorana Cirstea: "This has to be the biggest comeback of my career"

Sorana Cirstea at the 2024 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

During the post-match on-court interview following her victory against Marketa Vondrousova at the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships, Sorana Cirstea opened up about her mindset when she was down 5-1 in the second set after losing the first set.

Cirstea admitted that at the moment her focus was not on winning the match, but rather on extending the match to provide the spectators with a more enjoyable experience. Reflecting on her remarkable comeback, the Romanian expressed disbelief at her performance, labeling it as the "biggest comeback" of her career.

"This has to be the biggest comeback of my career. To be honest, at a set and 5-1, I wasn't thinking about winning any more. I was like, at least make it nice for the public, at least make it longer and give them a bit nicer tennis. I still don't know how I managed it," Cirstea said.

Sorana Cirstea will next face Jasmine Paolini in the semifinals in Dubai. Paolini advanced to her first WTA 1000 semifinal after receiving a walkover when her quarterfinal opponent, Elena Rybakina, withdrew from the match due to gastrointestinal illness.