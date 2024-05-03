"How much can you relate to that?!" - Victoria Azarenka and Danielle Collins banter over Belarusian's sassy 'common sense' remark

Victoria Azarenka's post on social media highlighting her time in Madrid featured an image with a cryptic quote that caught the eye of Danielle Collins.

Belarusian tennis star Azarenka has been in Madrid for the past few days as she participated in the 2024 Madrid Open. Azarenka faced defeat in the second round of the tournament against Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-7(0), 3-6.

However, the 34-year-old kept her spirits high as she was busy enjoying some mouthwatering dishes in the Spanish capital. She posted multiple images and videos on social media looking back at her days in Madrid.

Most of the content was about food. However, in one of the images, a cryptic quote was shared. It read:

"I'm sorry I offended you with my common sense."

The specific quote, which was second in the thread, caught the eye of Collins. She commented:

"2nd post"

Azarenka responded to Collins' comment and wrote:

"how much can you relate to that?!?!"

The pair might be referring to a particular incident but that seems to be under wraps. Collins, however, does have a no-nonsense persona around herself, lately.

"What was that?" - Danielle Collins was left angered by a fan during her match at the Madrid Open 2024

Danielle Collins at the Madrid Open 2024

Danielle Collins took on World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the round of 16 stage at the 2024 Madrid Open. The match was tightly contested with Collins bagging the first set 6-4.

In the second set, she was in a crucial stage trying to break Sabalenka in the seventh game. However, she netted a crosscourt forehand return. By the looks of it, she was distracted by some noise from a fan in the crowd. She looked at the heavens and later, turning to the crowd, she said:

"What was that?"

Danielle Collins went on to lose the next two sets 4-6, 3-6 to end her campaign in Madrid. However, this was not her only recent outburst toward the crowd. She stood up to a heckler during her third-round victory at the 2024 Madrid Open.

In the second set, when the points were at deuce in the third game, she called out at a heckler and said:

"You come out in here and play, you do what I do, okay? Have a little more respect."

The 30-year-old is soaking in her last few appearances on the court as she announced that she would be retiring in 2024 and hopes to start a family.