How much does it cost to go to the 2022 US Open? All about the ticket prices for the season's final Grand Slam

The 2022 US Open is just around the corner, with the season's final Grand Slam commencing on August 29 and concluding on September 11. Tickets are now available on the official tournament website and prices vary depending on the round, court and session. The qualifying matches will take place from August 23-26, and fans can watch them for free.

Emma Raducanu and Daniil Medvedev are the defending champions. Tennis legends Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams are on the hunt for more glory, though for the latter, it's also the final tournament of her illustrious career.

Individual ticket prices for the first-round matches at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, which will be held on August 29-30, start at $69 and go up to $1000. This includes an assigned seat on the main court, along with first come first serve access to the Louis Armstrong Stadium, Grandstand and all other field courts.

A Grounds Admission (GA) Pass for the first-round matches is priced at $70. This includes first come first serve access to the Louis Armstrong Stadium, Grandstand and all other field courts. However, Arthur Ashe Stadium is out of bounds.

There are also various options available for multiple sessions clubbed together, such as the opening session, holiday weekend session, etc. For a more elevated experience at Flushing Meadows, different luxury hospitality packages are also available. Prices for a couple of extravagant packages start at $645 and $1250.

Tickets for 2022 US Open finals are selling fast and quick

Daniil Medvedev at the 2021 US Open.

The title rounds of the 2022 US Open will be held from September 9-11. First up is the men's doubles final, which will be held on Friday. The women's singles final and the mixed doubles final will be held on Saturday, September 10, followed by the women's doubles final and the men's singles final on Sunday. Plenty of tickets have been booked already.

The finals will be held at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Ticket prices for the matches on Saturday start at $184, with the best seats going for more than $3000. The starting price for the finals on Sunday is $552 and goes as high as $3600. Verified resale tickets are also available, some of which are lower, and others a bit higher than the standard ticket prices.

For complete information regarding the pricing and booking of the 2022 US Open tickets, click here.

