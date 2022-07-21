How much does it cost to train at Rafa Nadal Academy? Check out the world-class facilities provided at the training centre

The Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca charges junior athletes upwards of $62,000 per year to hone their tennis skills. The training center was inaugurated by Rafael Nadal five years ago in Manacor in his home city of Mallorca, Spain.

The academy is known for its high-quality sporting facilities, which include 19 hard courts, seven clay courts and one indoor court. Seven courts help with reflex training for the main game, along with two indoor squash courts. The training center also provides a fully equipped gymnasium, swimming pool and wellness spa which helps the athletes maintain their fitness levels.

Apart from the most popular Summer Camps, there are four other training camps available, namely, the Easter, Winter, Christmas and High-Performance Camps.

The academy also has an international school where full-time students go to school and learn various subjects in different classes. Towards the end of their program, athletes have the option to continue their academic training and apply for scholarships at renowned universities.

The Rafa Nadal academy also has restaurants and kitchens that cater to the dietary and nutritional needs of its trainees, coaches, players and students.

Coaching in the academy is headed by the 36-year-old's former coach Uncle Toni, who started training the 22-time Grand Slam winner at the age of four. Former World No. 1 Carlos Moya is also a part of the academy as the tennis director.

Players at the academy are prepared for the future of tennis, applying innovative training systems combined with characteristics that are synonymous with Nadal and his will to win.

"It’s a great place if you want to be a professional tennis player" - Casper Ruud on the Rafa Nadal Academy

French Open Finalists - Day Fifteen

Casper Ruud joined the Rafa Nadal academy in 2018 when he was in the top-150 of the ATP rankings. Four years later, his rise has been meteoric and on June 13, 2022 he broke into the top-5 of the rankings for the first time.

He won his maiden title on the ATP tour at the 2020 Argentina Open, two years after joining the academy. The 23-year-old was forthcoming about the help and support he has received in Manacor from the Rafa Nadal Academy.

“It’s a great place if you want to be a professional tennis player. The Academy has helped me a lot with the coaches and everything else, as well as Rafa himself. He is very involved in my tennis and my career, so I’m very grateful to them and I will continue there for as long as I can,” Casper Rudd

The World No. 5 has been inspirational this season, with 31 wins from 45 matches in all competitions. He became the first Norwegian man to reach the final of a Grand Slam at the 2022 French Open.

