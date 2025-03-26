How much prize money did Casper Ruud, Brandon Nakashima, Gael Monfils & others earn despite Miami Open 2025 4R exit?

2022 Miami Open runner-up Casper Ruud, French veteran Gael Monfils, 10th-seeded Alex de Minaur, local favorite Brandon Nakashima, 15th-seeded Lorenzo Musetti, and lucky loser Adam Walton exited the men's singles competition in the fourth round at the Florida event on Tuesday (March 25).

The ATP players who lose in the fourth round of a 1000-level event with a draw size of 128 receive 100 ranking points. While the rankings points breakdown has remained unchanged over the years in Miami, the prize money that the above players received for their respective Round-of-16 defeats has gone up by 2.2%.

Casper Ruud, Gael Monfils, Alex de Minaur, Brandon Nakashima, Lorenzo Musetti and Adam Walton will each be incentivized with $103,225 in prize money winnings after their campaigns at the 2025 Miami Open came to an end.

Fifth-seeded Ruud would likely be disappointed by his result, as he lost 4-6, 2-6 to lower-ranked Francisco Cerundolo on Tuesday. 10th-seeded De Minaur, meanwhile, failed to follow up on his scintillating victory against fast-rising Joao Fonseca earlier this week, losing 3-6, 6-7(7) to former World No. 6 Matteo Berrettini.

Musetti, Nakashima, and Walton also lost to Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, and Taylor Fritz in convincing fashion, respectively. Monfils, on his part, put up a respectable fight against his younger opponent, Sebastian Korda, but it wasn't enough as he went out in three sets.

Gael Monfils takes home 100 ATP ranking points and $103,225 in prize money after Miami Open 4R exit

Gael Monfils retrieves a ball during his Miami Open 4R match | Image Source: Getty

Gael Monfils has been in good form this year, winning his 13th career title at the ASB Classic and reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open. The Frenchman carried his rich vein of form into this year's Sunshine Double; he reached the third round of the Indian Wells Masters before he participated in Miami, losing in a three-hours-long three-setter to Grigor Dimitrov.

Monfils lost in the fourth round this time at the Miami Open, to 24th-seeded Sebastian Korda by a scoreline of 4-6, 6-2, 4-6 in two hours. However, the 38-year-old can take respite in bagging 100 ranking points and a payment stub of $103,225 for his effort.

He has now made 12 appearances at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament during his storied career, reaching at least the third round on eight occasions (2005, 2009, 2012, 2015-16, 2022, 2024-25).

