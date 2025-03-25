How much prize money did Coco Gauff, Danielle Collins, Naomi Osaka & others earn despite Miami Open 2025 4R exit?

World No. 3 Coco Gauff, 14th seed Danielle Collins, and former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka were among the players who lost their fourth-round matches at the Miami Open. Ukraine's Elina Svitolina and Marta Kostyuk also lost their Round of 16 matches.

The WTA players who lose their Round of 16 matches get 120 ranking points, whereas the ATP players get 100 points for reaching the fourth round. However, the prize money remains the same.

Coco Gauff of the United States returns a shot against Magda Linette of Poland during their match on day 7 of the Miami Open - Source: Getty

All the players who lost their fourth-round matches are going to earn $103,225, but they missed an opportunity to earn $85,850, as the players who progressed into the quarterfinals will earn $189,075.

Third seed Coco Gauff would be very disappointed, as she crashed out after losing to unseeded Magda Linette in straight sets 4-6, 4-6. This is the fourth consecutive event where the 2023 US Open champion has failed to reach the quarterfinals. She could not win any matches in Doha and Dubai, and she suffered a loss against Belinda Bencic in Indian Wells.

Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka won the first set 6-3 against the sixth seed Jasmine Paolini but lost the next two sets 4-6, 4-6. She hoped to reach the quarterfinals in Miami for the first time since reaching the final in 2022.

USA's Ashlyn Krueger and Amanda Anisimova also lost in the fourth round

20-year-old Ashlyn Krueger will earn more than $100,000 for the first time at a WTA-1000 for the first time in her career. The American had reached the fourth round of a WTA-1000 for the first time after knocking out the seventh seed Elena Rybakina in the second round and 26th seed Leylah Fernandez in the third round.

Ashlyn Krueger returns a shot against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during Day 3 of the Miami Open - Source: Getty

Krueger was beaten by the Olympic Gold Medallist Zheng Qinwen, but her career earnings would still reach $2 million after the Miami Open.

Amanda Anisimova was beaten by the 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu in straight sets, 1-6, 3-6. She had ended Mirra Andreeva's winning streak in the third round and reached her career high ranking, No. 16, after the Miami Open.

Paula Badosa, who had to give a walkover to Alexandra Eala due to an injury, also earned $103,225.

