  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Charleston Open 2024
  • How much prize money did Danielle Collins, Amanda Anisimova & others earn after Charleston Open 2025 exits?

How much prize money did Danielle Collins, Amanda Anisimova & others earn after Charleston Open 2025 exits?

By Talal Dar
Modified Apr 06, 2025 10:57 GMT
Danielle Collins lost the quarterfinal whereas Amanda Anisimova had to retire during her semifinal match. (Image credits: Getty)
Danielle Collins lost the quarterfinal whereas Amanda Anisimova had to retire during her semifinal match. (Image credits: Getty)

Top seed Jessica Pegula and Sofia Kenin booked their places in the Charleston Open final, which would be played on Sunday, 6 April. But other players who failed to reach the final would also go home with handsome prize money.

Ad

Amanda Anisimova had to retire from her semifinal match against Sofia Kenin due to a right hip injury after just seven games. 8th seed Anisimova was having a great week until the semifinals, as she reached the last four without dropping a set.

23-year-old Anisimova would still go home with $51,085 prize money and 195 WTA ranking points. It helps her take another step closer to the Top 10 place, as she is currently ranked 16th, her career high ranking.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Amanda Anisimova of United States serves to Emma Navarro of United States during the Credit One Charleston Open - Source: Getty
Amanda Anisimova of United States serves to Emma Navarro of United States during the Credit One Charleston Open - Source: Getty

The ninth seed, Ekaterina Alexandrova, made a great comeback after losing the first set 2-6 against top seed Jessica Pegula and won the second set 6-2. Alexandrova was leading 4-2 in the third set but lost the third set 5-7. But she would still rise four ranks in the WTA Rankings and would be World No. 22 on Monday.

Ad

How much did Emma Navarro and Danielle Collins earn in Charleston?

Third seed Zheng Qinwen and fourth seed Emma Navarro faced losses in the quarterfinals of the Charleston Open and missed an opportunity to earn more prize money and ranking points.

Emma Vavarro of United States serves to Ashlyn Krueger of United States during the Credit One Charleston Open. - Source: Getty
Emma Vavarro of United States serves to Ashlyn Krueger of United States during the Credit One Charleston Open. - Source: Getty

Emma Navarro, who started the week as World No. 11, had a golden opportunity to become World No. 9 by reaching the semifinals in Charleston. But she suffered a disappointing loss against Amanda Anisimova 5-7, 6-7(1) in the quarterfinals. Navarro would still go home with $25,550 and 108 ranking points.

Ad

2024 Olympic Gold Medallist Zheng Qinwen would also earn the same amount and ranking points, as she lost to Ekaterina Alexandrova 1-6, 4-6 in the quarterfinals.

Seventh seed Danielle Collins, who was the defending champion of the event, won the first set 6-1 against top seed Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals, but Pegula made a great comeback to win the next two sets 6-3, 6-0.

Collins and 14th seed Anna Kalinskaya will also earn $25,550, whereas the players who lost the round of 16 matches, which include the second seed Madison Keys, former champion Daria Kasatkina, 11th seed Jelena Ostapenko will earn $12,900.

About the author
Talal Dar

Talal Dar

Twitter icon

Tennis writer. Formerly worked for electronic media and social media as well. I started watching tennis after watching Andre Agassi vs Andrei Medvedev 1999 French Open final, so Agassi will always be my GOAT. I fell in love with tennis after watching Agassi in 1999 season and then became national junior champion in Pakistan in Under-11 and Under-13 categories. I also played college and university tennis before pursuing my career in Sports journalism.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Mitali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी