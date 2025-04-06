How much prize money did Danielle Collins, Amanda Anisimova & others earn after Charleston Open 2025 exits?

Top seed Jessica Pegula and Sofia Kenin booked their places in the Charleston Open final, which would be played on Sunday, 6 April. But other players who failed to reach the final would also go home with handsome prize money.

Ad

Amanda Anisimova had to retire from her semifinal match against Sofia Kenin due to a right hip injury after just seven games. 8th seed Anisimova was having a great week until the semifinals, as she reached the last four without dropping a set.

23-year-old Anisimova would still go home with $51,085 prize money and 195 WTA ranking points. It helps her take another step closer to the Top 10 place, as she is currently ranked 16th, her career high ranking.

Ad

Trending

Amanda Anisimova of United States serves to Emma Navarro of United States during the Credit One Charleston Open - Source: Getty

The ninth seed, Ekaterina Alexandrova, made a great comeback after losing the first set 2-6 against top seed Jessica Pegula and won the second set 6-2. Alexandrova was leading 4-2 in the third set but lost the third set 5-7. But she would still rise four ranks in the WTA Rankings and would be World No. 22 on Monday.

Ad

How much did Emma Navarro and Danielle Collins earn in Charleston?

Third seed Zheng Qinwen and fourth seed Emma Navarro faced losses in the quarterfinals of the Charleston Open and missed an opportunity to earn more prize money and ranking points.

Emma Vavarro of United States serves to Ashlyn Krueger of United States during the Credit One Charleston Open. - Source: Getty

Emma Navarro, who started the week as World No. 11, had a golden opportunity to become World No. 9 by reaching the semifinals in Charleston. But she suffered a disappointing loss against Amanda Anisimova 5-7, 6-7(1) in the quarterfinals. Navarro would still go home with $25,550 and 108 ranking points.

Ad

2024 Olympic Gold Medallist Zheng Qinwen would also earn the same amount and ranking points, as she lost to Ekaterina Alexandrova 1-6, 4-6 in the quarterfinals.

Seventh seed Danielle Collins, who was the defending champion of the event, won the first set 6-1 against top seed Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals, but Pegula made a great comeback to win the next two sets 6-3, 6-0.

Collins and 14th seed Anna Kalinskaya will also earn $25,550, whereas the players who lost the round of 16 matches, which include the second seed Madison Keys, former champion Daria Kasatkina, 11th seed Jelena Ostapenko will earn $12,900.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Talal Dar Tennis writer. Formerly worked for electronic media and social media as well. I started watching tennis after watching Andre Agassi vs Andrei Medvedev 1999 French Open final, so Agassi will always be my GOAT. I fell in love with tennis after watching Agassi in 1999 season and then became national junior champion in Pakistan in Under-11 and Under-13 categories. I also played college and university tennis before pursuing my career in Sports journalism. Know More