How much prize money did Elena Rybakina, Jack Draper, Holger Rune, Learner Tien, & Gael Monfils earn despite Australian Open 2025 4R exit

The likes of Elena Rybakina, Jack Draper, Holger Rune, Learner Tien and Gael Monfils will each earn a prize money of A$420,000 from the Australian Open. Each of these players were eliminated in the fourth round of the tournament.

Elena Rybakina entered the Melbourne Major as the sixth seed and dropped just 12 games en route to the fourth round, defeating Emerson Jones, Iva Jovic and 32nd seed Dayana Yastremska. Here, the Kazakh faced 19th seed Madison Keys and lost her first set of the tournament. She bounced back to take the second set 6-1 and force the match into a decider.

Keys won the last three games of the final set to register a 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 win and book her place in the quarterfinals. For Rybakina, it was a fifth Australian Open out of six main draw appearances when she failed to make the last eight.

The Kazakh will receive A$420,000 for her efforts as it is the amount every men's and women's singles player will get for reaching the fourth round of the Melbourne Major.

13th seed Holger Rune's run also came to an end expectedly, as he lost to World No. 1 Jannik Sinner. The Dane reached the fourth round of the Australian Open after beating Zhang Zhizhen, Matteo Berrettini and Miomir Kecmanovic. Here, he suffered a 3-6, 6-3, 3-6, 2-6 defeat to the defending champion in a match that had quite a bit of drama.

Gael Monfils and Jack Draper retired from their respective 4R matches at the Australian Open

Gael Monfils during his match against Ben Shelton at the Melbourne Major (Image Source: Getty)

Gael Monfils and Jack Draper had disappointing endings to their respective Australian Open campaigns as they were forced to retire during their respective Round of 16 matches. The Frenchman faced 21st seed Ben Shelton and the first three sets went to tiebreaks, with Shelton winning two of them. The American won the first game of the fourth set before Monfils was forced to retire due to an injury.

Jack Draper's match against Carlos Alcaraz was much shorter, as he retired after only two sets against the Spaniard, who was leading 7-5, 6-1.

Learner Tien was another player who reached the fourth round of the Australian Open, the first time he was in the second week of a Grand Slam. The American faced Lorenzo Sonego and soon found himself two sets down. Tien took the third set 6-3 to keep his chances in the match alive, only for the Italian to take the final set and register a 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 win to reach his maiden Major quarterfinal.

Monfils, Tien and Draper, like Rybakina and Rune, will all receive A$ 420,000 for their fourth-round finish at the Australian Open.

