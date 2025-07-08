How much prize money did Emma Navarro, Grigor Dimitrov, Andrey Rublev, Alex de Minaur & others earn after Wimbledon 2025 4R exit?

Emma Navarro, Grigor Dimitrov, Andrey Rublev and Alex de Minaur were among the latest names to be eliminated from Wimbledon 2025 after the conclusion of the fourth round on Monday (July 7). All players who bowed out in the fourth round earned a tidy sum of £240,000 (approx. $327,000).
Players who lost in the fourth round at SW19 a year ago received £226,000 (approx. $307,000), so this is a nice bump for the players. Navarro made the last eight here a year ago but lost to Mirra Andreeva 6-2, 6-3 in the fourth round this time.
Dimitrov was on the cusp of a massive upset, leading World No. 1 Jannik Sinner by two sets. Unfortunately, he sustained an injury in the third set at 2-2, forcing him to throw in the towel. He injured his right pectoral muscle this time, thus leading to his fifth consecutive mid-match retirement from a Major.
De Minaur bamboozled Novak Djokovic in the early stages of their fourth-round showdown. However, he couldn't sustain his level as the Serb bounced back to beat him 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. Rublev also took the first set against two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz but couldn't do much after that. The Spaniard staged a quick turnaround for a 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 win.
Flavio Cobolli halts Marin Cilic's resurgence at Wimbledon 2025
Marin Cilic had a memorable outing at Wimbledon 2025 despite losing in the fourth round. He was at his vintage best in the early rounds and even upset fourth seed Jack Draper. He eventually lost to Flavio Cobolli in four sets.
Elise Mertens gave a good account of herself against World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka during their fourth-round tussle, though she ultimately lost the match 6-4, 7-6 (4). Ekaterina Alexandrova missed out on reaching a Major quarterfinal yet again, being shown the door by Belinda Bencic this time.
Lorenzo Sonego lost to Ben Shelton for the third time at a Major this year, following his previous losses against the American in Melbourne and Paris. Jordan Thompson was another player whose campaign at SW19 came to an unfortunate end due to an injury. He retired in the middle of the second set during his match against Taylor Fritz.
Nicolas Jarry, Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, Kamil Majchrzak, Sonay Kartal, Linda Noskova, Solana Sierra and Clara Tauson were the other players to lose in the fourth round of Wimbledon. All of them walked away £240,000 (approx. $327,000) richer after this tournament.