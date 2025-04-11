How much prize money did Jack Draper, Daniil Medvedev, Matteo Berrettini & others earn after Monte-Carlo Masters 3R exit?

The third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 wrapped up on Thursday, April 10. 24-time Major champion Novak Djokovic previously bowed out in the second round, and some more high-profile names joined him on the casualty list. Jack Draper, Daniil Medvedev, Casper Ruud, Andrey Rublev and Matteo Berrettini were among the prominent names to crash out in the third round.

All players who lost in the third round made €82,465 (approx. $93,265). Ruud, the runner-up here a year ago, blew a match point during 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 loss to Alexei Popyrin. Draper saved a match point but couldn't complete a comeback as he went down 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-4 to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Medvedev and Berrettini went down tamely to Alex de Minaur and Lorenzo Musetti respectively, losing 6-2, 6-2 and 6-3, 6-3. Rublev, who recently added Marat Safin to his coaching team, lost 6-2, 6-3 to Arthur Fils. The latter has now reached his third consecutive Masters 1000 quarterfinal.

Daniel Altmaier was shown the door by Carlos Alcaraz, who won the match 6-3, 6-1. Defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas gave Nuno Borges a 6-1, 6-1 beatdown, while Grigor Dimitrov fought past Alejandro Tabilo 6-3, 3-6, 6-2. Altmaier, Borges and Tabilo also earned €82,465 (approx. $93,625) for their efforts.

The overall prize money for Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 has increased from last year's edition

The prize money for this year's Monte-Carlo Masters is up compared to what players received a year ago. The total prize money on offer this year is €6,128,940, while it was €5,950,575.

Players such as Daniil Medvedev, Jack Draper and Matteo Berrettini, among others, who lost in the third round, received €82,465, whereas they would've earned €80,065 for losing at the same stage last year.

Last year's champion received a cheque worth €919,075, while winning the tournament this year will fetch the victor €946,610. The runner-up will earn €516,925 this time, compared to the €501,880 the losing finalist received a year ago.

However, the prize money up for grabs at the Monte-Carlo Masters pales in comparison to the other Masters 1000 tournaments such as the BNP Paribas Open, the Miami Open, and the others, which offer over a $1 million in prize money for the champion alone.

One of the main reasons for this is the draw size. The Monte-Carlo Masters has a 56-player draw compared to the 96-player grid at some of the other Masters 1000 tournaments. While the clay season's first Masters 1000 tournament is relatively less financially rewarding, players will have an opportunity to earn more at the Madrid Open and the Italian Open, the next two Masters 1000 events on the calendar.

