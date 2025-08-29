How much prize money did Jelena Ostapenko, Hailey Baptiste, Jack Draper, Holger Rune & others earn after US Open 2025 2R exit?

The second round of the 2025 US Open came to an end earlier this week on Thursday (August 28). The players who exited the men's and women's singles competitions in New York include last year's semifinalist Jack Draper, 11th-seeded Holger Rune, former French Open titlist Jelena Ostapenko, and local favorite Hailey Baptiste, among other top seeds.

Ostapenko, who was seeded 24th this year, went out 5-7, 1-6 to USA's Taylor Townsend in a highly controversial match on Wednesday that has since led to accusations that the Latvian was "racist" towards the American. The doubles World No. 1 apparently failed to apologize for a lucky net cord point, which is what prompted her higher-ranked opponent to go on a rant about sportsmanship during their interaction at the net afterwards. For her run, the 2018 Roland Garros titlist will take home a paycheque of $154,000.

Rune also crashed out of the 2025 US Open on Wednesday, losing 6-7(5), 6-2, 3-6, 6-4, 5-7 to German qualifier Jan-Lennard Struff in three hours and 28 minutes. With his latest defeat, the Dane fell to an unimpressive 2-5 win/loss record at Flushing Meadows espite having started his season with positive results like a title run in Barcelona and a runner-up finish in Indian Wells. Like Jelena Ostapenko, the Dane will also receive $154,000 as a result of equal prize money.

Draper, meanwhile, withdrew well ahead of his second-round encounter against Belgium's Zizou Bergs on Thursday due to an arm injury. In his statement on X (formerly Twitter), the World No. 5 revealed that the "discomfort had become too much" in his affected body part. Although the Brit has a history of chronic injuries, he can leave New York with his head held high, thanks to a runner-up finish partnering Jessica Pegula at the US Open mixed doubles exhibition that fetched him $200,000. For his main draw singles appearance, he will be incentivized with a further $154,000 despite not completing his second-round match.

Later on Thursday, World No. 47 Baptiste's campaign at the 2025 US Open also came to an unceremonious end at the hands of a resurgent Naomi Osaka. The 23rd-seeded Japanese star exacted her revenge on the American for defeating her at the Miami Open earlier in February, and how, coming out trumps by a dominant scoreline of 6-3, 6-1. Regardless of her loss, the 23-year-old enjoyed a career-best result of reaching the second round in New York and will take home $154,000 for her efforts.

Karen Khachanov, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Casper Ruud round out list of seeded players that lost in US Open 2R

Stefanos Tsitsipas yet again crashed out of US Open in early rounds | Image Source: Getty

The other seeded pros on the ATP and the WTA Tour that have exited this year's US Open in the second round are: Karen Khachanov [9], Casper Ruud [12], Belinda Bencic [16], Jakub Mensik [16], Liudmila Samsonova [17], Alejandro Davidovich Fokina [18], Francisco Cerúndolo [19], Stefanos Tsitsipas [26], Brandon Nakashima [30], Gabriel Diallo [31], and McCartney Kessler [32]. All of the above players will also rake in a pay-stub of $154,000.

The third-round action on Day 6 of the final Grand Slam tournament of the year is promising, with the line-up boasting of top-seeded players like World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, 2022 champion Carlos Alcaraz, four-time titlist Novak Djokovic, and fourth-seeded Taylor Fritz.

