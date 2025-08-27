Emma Raducanu becomes Britain's new hope at US Open after men's No. 1 Jack Draper's shock withdrawal

Jack Draper’s arm injury forced him to withdraw from the 2025 US Open, leaving Emma Raducanu as the new hope for Britain in New York. The 23-year-old ATP star had battled through a four-set win in the opening round, but the injury, lingering since before the tournament, ultimately proved too much.

Draper was the fourth seed at Wimbledon, where he was ousted in the second round. Since that loss in early July, the Brit has not played an official singles match due to a bone bruising in his left humerus.

His recovery time was set at eight weeks, but Draper came back to play at the US Open a week early. The fifth seed in New York was clinical in the first round as he defeated Argentina's Federico Agustin Gomez 6-4, 7-5, 6-7(7), 6-2. He was set to take on Zizou Bergs in the second round but withdrew from the event.

"Hi guys, I’m sorry to say I’ll be withdrawing from the US open. I tried my very best to be here and give myself the every chance to play but the discomfort in my arm has become to much and I have to do what is right and look after myself. Thank you for all the support," Draper shared on X.

His withdrawal leaves Emma Raducanu as Britain's new hope for a title in New York. The 2021 US Open champion has been looking sharp with two victories already in her bag. She got the better of Ena Shibahara 6-1, 6-2, before defeating Indonesian historymaker Janice Tjen 6-2, 6-1.

