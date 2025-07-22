"When 2 World No. 1s don't get in" - Katerina Siniakova makes frustrations clear with controversial US Open mixed doubles format

Katerina Siniakova recently expressed her frustrations at the revamped US Open mixed doubles format. The WTA doubles World No. 1 is hoping to team up with the ATP doubles No. 1 Marcelo Arevalo at the event after applying for it through a wildcard.The US Open’s decision to revamp its mixed doubles format has stirred considerable backlash among doubles specialists. Under the new rules, only 16 teams are allowed to compete, eight through wildcards and the other eight based on singles rankings.This shift prioritizes singles players, sidelining those who specialize in doubles. Many players and fans feel the move diminishes the value and dedication required in the doubles discipline. Most recently, doubles No. 1, Katerina Siniakova, voiced her disappointment bluntly during an interview with Canal+:&quot;When two world number ones in doubles don’t get into the tournament, there’s probably nothing more to say about it&quot; (translated from Czech).Siniakova and Arevalo have officially applied for a wildcard entry into the 2025 US Open mixed doubles draw. They are part of a growing list of 25 teams (as of Tuesday, July 22) vying for one of the limited spots in the revamped format. Only 16 teams will be allowed to compete this year. The final list will be confirmed on July 28. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSiniakova, who recently claimed the Wimbledon mixed doubles title alongside Sem Verbeek, is among several top doubles specialists who have criticized the new rules.Former ATP player refuses to call the new US Open mixed doubles format a Grand Slam eventSara Errani and Andrea Vavassori with their 2024 US Open mixed doubles trophy - Source: GettyThe US Open has drastically shortened its mixed doubles event to just 16 teams condensed into a two-day showcase before the main tournament. The revamped format, which includes shorter sets (first to four games and a 10-point match tiebreaker), comes with a hefty $1 million team prize.Long-time specialists argue the move sidelines doubles expertise and reduces a true Grand Slam into an &quot;exhibition.&quot; Former ATP player Barry Fulcher didn’t hold back in a recent Tennis365 interview. He called the event &quot;great fun&quot; but insisted it should not be viewed as a Grand Slam:&quot;It’s not just about the prize money and more about removing a mixed doubles Grand Slam opportunity.&quot;Fulcher also questioned how many of the 16 announced pairs, like Emma Raducanu/Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner/Emma Navarro, Naomi Osaka/Nick Kyrgios, will actually play. He emphasized that many teams have zero obligation to compete, calling it &quot;posturing.&quot;Fulcher praised the experienced pairing of Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori as the &quot;best doubles pairing on that list&quot; and warned that the event risks losing credibility if top teams drop out.