Ben Shelton, Venus Williams, Taylor Townsend and Amanda Anisimova among top stars to enter US Open 2025 mixed doubles list

As per Monday's updated list of the US Open mixed doubles, Ben Shelton is paired with Taylor Townsend, Venus Williams with Reilly Opelka, and Amanda Anisimova with Holger Rune. Out of all players who signed up to qualify in the final major of the year next month, only eight mixed doubles teams will head to New York as official invitees. The US Tennis Association released a total of 25 teams that will be in contention to be in the top eight mixed doubles at the 2025 US Open. Besides the 45-year-old Grand Slam singles champion, Williams, who entered the Citi Open after a long hiatus, and Ben Shelton, who came off a quarterfinal exit from Wimbledon, the other pairs are - engaged couple, Katie Boulter and Alex De Minaur, Karolina Muchova and Andrey Rublev, Gaby Dabrowski and Felix Auger-Aliassime, Desirae Krawczyk and Evan King, Katerina Siniakova and Marcelo Arevalo, Su-Wei Hsieh and Jan Zielinski, Donna Vekic and Hubert Hurkacz, and Iva Jovic and Jenson Brooksby. The potential participants and the top-ranked players' list were released in June 2025, when Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu's pairing created global buzz and sparked romance rumours. The other pairs are - Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud, Emma Navarro and Jannik Sinner, Mirra Andreeva, and Daniil Medvedev, Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz, Aryna Sabalenka and Grigor Dimitrov, Naomi Osaka and Nick Kyrgios, Alexander Zverev and Belinda Bencic, Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe, and Novak Djokovic and Olga Danilovic. The other eight teams will receive wild-card invitations from the United States Tennis Association. Ben Shelton received love from his Citi Open doubles partner, Frances Tiafoe, while Venus Williams achieved her first victory in monthsVenus Williams at the Mubadala Citi DC Open 2025 - Day 1 - (Source: Getty)Ben Shelton had an impressive campaign at Wimbledon, and he will open his singles round against countryman Mackenzie McDonald on July 23, 2025. However, his doubles campaign was short-lived as Ben Shelton and his partner, Frances Tiafoe, lost to John Peers and Matthew Ebden in straight sets. Ahead of the match-up, Tiafoe expressed his love for his younger compatriot and noted the similarities in each other's mannerisms and humor. &quot;I love Ben, man. We've had incredible battles and became incredibly close the last few years. Our humor, our mannerisms is very much the same.&quot;On the other hand, Venus Williams, who was on a 16-month break from tennis, returned to competition at 45 at the Citi Open. She partnered with Hailey Baptiste in the women's doubles, competed against Eugenie Bouchard and Clervie Ngounoue, but lost to the latter team in straight sets.