WTA Rankings update: Aryna Sabalenka continues to lead unchanged top 10; Naomi Osaka, Alexandra Eala slip amid US Open series

Aryna Sabalenka continued to dominate the WTA rankings with a huge lead as Naomi Osaka and Alexandra Eala slipped up as the US Open draws closer. The Top 10 remained the same, with several minor changes taking place in the top half.

In an unchanged Top 10, Sabalenka continues to lead with 12,420 points in the latest WTA rankings released on Monday, July 21. She is followed by American sensation Coco Gauff, with 7,769 points, and Iga Swiatek, boasting 6,813 points after her recent Wimbledon triumph.

Jessica Pegula, Mirra Andreeva, Qinwen Zheng, Amanda Anisimova, Madison Keys, Jasmine Paolini, and Paula Badosa complete the rest of the Top 10. Elena Rybakina rose to World No. 11 while Diana Shnaider fell to World No. 17.

The second biggest change in the Top 50 saw Dayana Yastremska, semifinalist at the Hamburg Open, rise six spots to World No. 33. The biggest rise within the Top 50 was Lois Boisson, winner of the WTA 250 event in Hamburg. She rose 19 spots to enter the Top 50 and be ranked World No. 44.

Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka has dropped out of the Top 50 again and is now ranked World No. 51, following consistently disappointing results. She hopes to turn her fortunes at the upcoming US Open series, where she will begin with the Citi Open in Washington.

Alexandra Eala was the biggest mover in the wrong direction this week, dropping 13 spots to World No. 69. The biggest mover upwards was Irina-Camelia Begu, who earned 28 spots to World No. 82 after winning the WTA 250 event in Iasi, Romania.

Aryna Sabalenka delays US Open series return as Naomi Osaka prepares to play at the Citi Open

Aryna Sabalenka and Naomi Osaka at The MGM Rewards Slam - Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka has decided to press pause on her US Open hard-court build-up after an intense first half of the season. The World No. 1 reached deep in several events in 2025, claiming titles in Brisbane, Miami, and Madrid, and playing in seven finals.

That consistent performance has netted her over 12,000 ranking points. However, feeling the pressure of recent deep runs, she withdrew from the Montreal Canadian Open to recharge.

A statement from Aryna Sabalenka read (via Tennis.com):

"I’m looking forward to kicking off the North American hard-court swing, but to give myself the best chance for success this season, I’ve decided it’s in my best interest to skip Montreal."

On the other hand, Naomi Osaka is preparing to restart her hard-court campaign at the Citi Open, hoping it becomes a turning point. After a strong start to 2025, she faded through the spring. Despite that setback, she’s entered Washington and will face Yulia Putintseva in the first round, aiming for a fresh beginning.

