"It's embarrassing" - Carlos Alcaraz & other stars lambasted by 9x Slam champ over attitude on 'problematic' US Open mixed doubles event

The mixed doubles event at the 2025 US Open, which is set to feature the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Emma Raducanu, Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner, has already generated its share of controversy. Six-time women's doubles and three-time mixed doubles Grand Slam champion Kristina Mladenovic has not taken kindly to the attitude displayed by the top stars who are set to headline the event at the New York Major.

The US Open made waves by shaking up the mixed doubles format and scheduling it to take place before the singles competition, which prompted many of the top ATP and WTA stars to sign up for the event. Alcaraz and Raducanu have formed a highly anticipated partnership for the Major, alongside Djokovic and Olga Danilova, Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe, and Sinner and Emma Navarro, among others.

While sharing his thoughts on his partnership with "the boss" Emma Raducanu, Carlos Alcaraz said that he was very excited to take part in the event and praised the US Open for the "amazing idea." The World No. 2 also expressed his belief that the tournament would be "really, really fun."

Alcaraz's perspective has rubbed Kristina Mladenovic the wrong way, with her deeming the Spaniard's attitude to be "embarrassing." In a recent interview with Tennis Actu, Mladenovic criticized the top stars' approach to the event, arguing that winning a Grand Slam mixed doubles title required sacrifice and deserved to be taken seriously.

"The communication alone is bad. When you hear Alcaraz or others say they're going to have fun while preparing for the US Open, it's embarrassing. A Grand Slam is neither preparation nor fun. It's years of sacrifice. When you're little, you dream of winning one, even in doubles," Mladenovic said.

The Frenchwoman also said that while the US Open's move was a brilliant business strategy, she felt it was very "problematic" for the sport and argued that it shouldn't be called a Grand Slam.

"In terms of business strategy, it's a brilliant idea. But from a sporting perspective, it's problematic, because it touches on the very essence of tennis. There's no problem holding such an event, but above all, don't call it a Grand Slam," she added.

Kristina Mladenovic is not the only doubles player to take issue with the US Open mixed doubles event, as two-time mixed doubles Grand Slam champion Jan Zielinski has also criticized the "exhibition" event.

Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu dubbed the 'weakest pair' in US Open mixed doubles field by Rennae Stubbs

Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu are facing skepticism about how they will fare as a mixed doubles team at the US Open. In an episode of her podcast, Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs expressed her belief that they were the "weakest pair" in the draw, followed by Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud.

"That's the weakest pair (Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu), that, and maybe Iga and Casper. The only reason is, it's more... There's a little bit of a weakness in the doubles aspect," Stubbs said.

Stubbs also cast doubt on Alcaraz's ability to be a good doubles player, suggesting that he had been like a "lost puppy" while partnering with Rafael Nadal at the Paris Olympics.

Despite the doubts, Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu have only expressed excitement for their partnership at the US Open. Raducanu recently revealed how she jumped on the opportunity to team with the Spaniard when he asked.

