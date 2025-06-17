“Ruining doubles players careers": Tennis world goes off on Naomi Osaka, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Madison Keys-led US Open mixed doubles lineup

The lineups for the revamped 2025 US Open Mixed Doubles Championships have attracted criticism from the fans, especially with the lack of specialist doubles players in the event. The event is scheduled to be underway on August 19 and 20 and will feature some of the top stars of the game.
The competition is expected to be a part of the Fan Week before the start of the 2025 US Open and will feature 16 pairs competing against each other. 24-time Grand Slam champion, Novak Djokovic, will be one of the top stars in the competition, and will be teaming up with Olga Danilovic.
2025 Roland Garros champion, Carlos Alcaraz, will also be headlining the event with former US Open winner, Emma Raducanu, while men's World No.1 Jannik Sinner will be paired up with Emma Navarro.
Tennis couple, Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas, will be another top pair to watch out for at the event. Madison Keys and Naomi Osaka are slated to compete along with Frances Tiafoe and Nick Kyrgios, respectively.
Several tennis fans shared their reactions after the pairings for the US Open Mixed Doubles Championships were announced. One of the fans expressed his disappointment with the decision of the organizers to not slot in enough specialist doubles players in the lineup. The fan remarked:
"This kinda ridiculous. Like maybe I’m that friend that’s too woke but you’re ruining doubles players careers and opportunities," stated another fan.
Another fan called this tournament an exhibition for the singles players and raised the same question about the lack of doubles players.
"This is an exho for singles players. Nothing wrong with that. But please give us a real mixed doubles grand slam too. Where are the actual doubles players @usopen ????" the fan wrote.
A fan also called out the organizers for sidelining the mixed doubles and doubles champions in the event and wrote:
"Wow y'all really just brushed actual mixed doubles teams to the side, including the reigning doubles champions? Or is this just a partial team list??"
Here are a few other reactions:
"Exciting but you guys basically just shat all over the actual doubles players," a fan commented.
"Massive shoutout to everyone who chose not to participate in this sham of a slam 👍," wrote another netizen.
"Good job completely fu****g all the real doubles players over. Amazing," wrote a fan.
"Incredibly excited"- USTA CEO speaks up on the US Open Mixed Doubles Championships 2025
USTA CEO Lew Sherr made his feelings known about the upcoming US Open Mixed Doubles Championships. Sherr also explained the aspiration of the organization with this tournament, set to be graced by top ATP and WTA players.
Sherr shared that USTA was confident that several top players would be interested in the opportunity, and also expressed his excitement for the event. He said (via Reuters):
"We were confident that we would be able to get the top players in the game excited about this unique opportunity. Seeing the teams that have already put their names on the entry list makes us all incredibly excited."
In his statement, Sherr also stated that the USTA wanted to organize a tournament where the top male and female players around the world could team up to compete against each other.
Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline