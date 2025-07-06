How much prize money did Madison Keys, Danielle Collins, Naomi Osaka, Elena Rybakina & others earn after Wimbledon 2025 3R exit?

The trend of upsets continued at Wimbledon 2025, with the underdogs claiming more scalps in the third round. Madison Keys, Danielle Collins, Naomi Osaka and Elena Rybakina were among the latest high-profile names to exit the tournament.

All players who lost in the third round of singles received £152,000 (approx. $207,000) in prize money this time. This is an increase from the £143,000 (approx. $195,000) made by the players for losing in the third round last year.

Reigning Australian Open champion Keys was one of the pre-tournament favorites to win the title. However, Laura Siegemund confounded the American with her variety, beating her 6-3, 6-3. Former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina was another player expected to make a deep run but was shown the door by Clara Tauson.

Naomi Osaka had a decent shot at reaching the fourth round at SW19 for the first time. She claimed the first set against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova during their third-round tussle but eventually lost the match in three sets. Danielle Collins was expected to give Iga Swiatek a tough time, having won their most recent meeting at the Italian Open a couple of months ago.

However, Swiatek was prepared for her this time, beating Collins 6-2, 6-3. On the men's side, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Jakub Mensik and Brandon Nakashima were the seeded players to lose in the third round. Additionally, defending champion Barbora Krejcikova was also knocked out in the third round, guaranteeing the victory of a fresh face this time.

Emma Navarro ends Barbora Krejcikova's title defense at Wimbledon 2025

Barbora Krejcikova at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Barbora Krejcikova' title defense at Wimbledon 2025 ended on a heartbreaking note in the third round. She sustained an injury in the middle of the match, resulting in a massive drop in her level. She tried her best but couldn't keep up with Emma Navarro, who scored a 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 comeback win.

Krejcikova walked away with a check worth £2,700,000 as the champion last year. She will receive only £152,000 this time for her efforts. Her exit, along with the loss of Elena Rybakina, will ensure a new champion as well as a first-time finalist at Wimbledon this year.

Since Serena Williams' successful title defense in 2016, no woman has done the same at the All England Club. This will be the eighth consecutive edition where a first-time Wimbledon champion will be crowned. Players to triumph at the venue since Williams' title defense are Marketa Vondrousova (2023), Elena Rybakina (2022), Ashleigh Barty (2021), Simona Halep (2019), Angelique Kerber (2018) and Garbine Muguruza (2017).

