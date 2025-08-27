How much prize money did Madison Keys, Victoria Mboko, Daniil Medvedev, Sofia Kenin & others earn after US Open 2025 1R exit?

The first round of the US Open 2025 concluded on Tuesday, August 26. After an upset-heavy first round at Wimbledon, there were fewer casualties in New York. Eight top 10 seeds across the men's and women's draws went out in the first round of the grass court Major, while only one of them bit the dust at the season's final Major.
Sixth seed Madison Keys was the only top 10 player in either draw to crash out in the first round. Other notable names to exit were former Major champions Daniil Medvedev, Sofia Kenin, along with recently crowned Canadian Open champion Victoria Mboko. All players who lost in the first round made $110,000.
Keys was upset by Renata Zarazua in three sets. While the latter punched way above her weight, the American didn't help her cause by making over 80 unforced errors. 13th seed Medvedev got embroiled in another controversy during his first-round loss. He got into a spat with the chair umpire after a cameraman walked around the court while his opponent, Benjamin Bonzi, was serving, that too on match point.
Medvedev stalled the play for a few minutes and got the crowd riled up as well. He broke Bonzi's serve upon the resumption of proceedings and even took the set, though he eventually lost the match in five sets. 26th seed Kenin lost from a set up after compatriot Ashlyn Krueger staged a comeback to beat her.
Victoria Mboko, seeded at a Major for the first time, was shown the door by two-time Major champion Barbora Krejcikova. It was a tough first-round assignment for the teenager, who will definitely consider this as a learning experience.
Elina Svitolina, Clara Tauson, Diana Shnaider among the other big names who failed to win a match at US Open 2025
12th seed Elina Svitolina's first-round loss to Anna Bondar at the US Open 2025 marked the first time she failed to cross the opening hurdle of a Major since Wimbledon 2018. This was also just her second first-round exit since 2015.
14th seed Clara Tauson fought until the end, saving multiple match points but couldn't survive Alexandra Eala's onslaught. The latter became the first player from her country to win a main draw match at a Major.
20th seed Diana Shnaider won the Monterrey Open a few days ago. Many expected her to perform decently at the US Open after clinching her first title of the season. However, she instead fell victim to the crafty Laura Siegemund, who beat her in three sets. The latter recently made the Wimbledon quarterfinals as well.
Dayana Yastremska. Veronika Kudermetova, Tallon Griekspoor, Alex Michelsen and Ugo Humbert were the other seeded players to lose in the first round. As mentioned earlier, all players received $110,000 for losing in the opening round of the US Open.