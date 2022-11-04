How does the Next Gen ATP Finals work? Everything you need to know about the new rules for the upcoming 2022 edition

The 2022 Next Gen ATP Finals, an end-of-season event open to male professional tennis players aged 21 and under, has a history of introducing new features. The ATP and the Italian Tennis Federation (FIT) unveiled their latest innovations and rules on Thursday.

Tennis has historically experimented with new regulations during the Next Gen ATP Finals, some of which have gone on to become permanent fixtures on the men's tour. Among other things, electronic line calling and on-court coaching were trialed at this tournament before being introduced on the ATP Tour.

A quicker shot clock and one sit-down for each set are two innovations and regulation changes brought in this year with the intention of improving the game's flow. Other innovations include off-court tutoring and in-game analytics for players and coaches.

Now, let’s understand these new rules:

Quicker Shot Clock: if the server hits an ace, commits a double fault, or the returner misses the return due to a forced or unforced mistake, the regular 25 seconds between points will be reduced to 15 seconds. It is an effort to speed up games and matches, built on the hypothesis that younger generations have far shorter attention spans than older ones.

Off-Court Coaching: On the same terms as those used in the coaching trial on tour, coaching will be allowed during the competition with one addition -- a player can now speak to his coach whenever his opponent takes a medical time-out or a toilet break as well.

Enhanced Analytics: For coaches to use during a match, the TennisViz technology will provide that data straight to a tablet device positioned in the Player Box area in collaboration with Tennis Data Innovations. Based on in-match statistics, players and coaches will receive data and analytics, and can change strategies more effectively.

Three-Minute Warm-up: Three minutes will be allotted for the on-court warm-up. Before the first point, there will be a one-minute walk-on, a three-minute warm-up, and one minute of preparation.

Next Gen ATP Finals line-up confirmed: Jack Draper, Lorenzo Musetti, and Holger Rune set to play

From L: Lorenzo Musetti, Jack Draper and Holger Rune

Jack Draper, Lorenzo Musetti, and Holger Rune are just some of the fascinating players that have been added to the lineup for the Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals 2022. Some players will compete in the tournament for the second time, while others will make their competitive debuts.

The three players competing in their second Next Gen ATP Finals are World No. 50 Brandon Nakashima, World No. 18 Rune, and World No. 23 Musetti. Nakashima reached the semifinals when the three played at the Allianz Cloud Arena in Milan last year.

Jack Draper, Jiri Lehecka, Dominic Stricker, and Francesco Passaro, meanwhile, will all make their tournament debuts. With Musetti and Passaro qualifying together, it will be the first time two Italians will compete in the event in the same year, demonstrating the rising stature of Italian tennis.

