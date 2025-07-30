Stefanos Tsitsipas' split with Goran Ivanisevic took a new turn as the Croatian hit back at Naomi Osaka’s ex-coach Patrick Mouratoglou for criticizing him over his comments on the Greek. Fans were baffled and confused by the new developments emerging in this situation.

Ivanisevic was critical of Tsitsipas's lack of fitness and attitude in a July interview, which kickstarted the row. A clip posted by Mouratoglou, who had coached Tsitsipas earlier, followed, where he condemned the 2001 Wimbledon champion for what he said to the Greek. The duo announced their split on July 24.

However, recently, Ivanisevic showed displeasure with Mouratoglou's public condemnation as well and said that he should have been directly spoken to. As a clip of Ivanisevic's interview emerged, some fans asked if Novak Djokovic faced a similar treatment. Others supported the coach and questioned Mouratoglou's relevance.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

"Well Goran should take that advise and talk to Tsi[t]sipas instead of yapping about him in interviews. How did Djokovic deal with this fella?" asked a fan.

"Well done Goran. Patrick is not a relevant coach! He ruined Simon Halep’s career and should stop gossiping and get on with his tennis academy!" another added.

"People defending Tsitsipas are definitely casuals because his entire family is weird AF and he’s a misogynistic freak so to hell with him GO GORAN," opined one.

"He didn’t like it when another coach gave their honest opinion about him, but he didn’t mind publicly slamming his own player’s work ethic & flaws for the whole tennis world to bathe in the last two weeks. Very interesting. Gotta be able to take it if you freely dish it, no?" stated a fan.

"Tbh can BOTH Goran and Patrick stfu please," a fan wrote.

Stefanos Tsitsipas 'circling back' to father Apostolos as coach

Stefanos Tsitsipas with father Apostolos - Image Source: Getty

Just a year after they had a messy coaching split, Stefanos Tsitsipas rehired his father, Apostolos, in his coaching team after his split with Goran Ivanisevic. In a deeply philosophical Instagram story on July 30, he admitted that having his father back on his team 'feels right.'

"Some journeys have a way of circling back to where they began. After some time apart, I've reunited with the person who first believed in me my father...We've been through every chapter of this journey together, and this next one feels right. Sometimes, coming home is the boldest step forward," he posted.

Screenshot via @stefanostsitsipas/Instagram on July 30, 2025

He will begin his Canadian Open campaign against Christopher O'Connell on July 30.

