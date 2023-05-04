How is Roger Federer still the highest-paid tennis player despite retirement? Everything you need to do about the Swiss maestro's off-court earnings

Roger Federer may have retired from tennis but his off-court earnings are enough to still make him the highest-paid tennis player in the world.

Forbes released their latest list of the top 10 highest-paid athletes and the former World No. 1 is the only tennis player on the list at ninth position. The Swiss maestro earned $95.1 million from 1 May 2022 to 1 May 2023.

Federer earned $95 million from his off-court endeavors, which was more than any athlete on Forbes' list. These include the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, LeBron James and Stephen Curry.

The Swiss played his last tennis match back in September 2022 at the Laver Cup, with Rafael Nadal as his partner. While he has not played a single match in over six months since then, his off-court income is still immense.

The 41-year-old has a $300 million 10-year sponsorship deal with clothing brand UNIQLO, which he signed in 2018. The Swiss' contract with the Japanese company, however, does not have a retirement clause, meaning that he will still earn $30 million on a yearly basis.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion also has endorsement deals with several top brands like Rolex, Credit Suisse, Gilette, Lindt and Mercedes, which aid his astronomical off-court income. He most recently announced a collaboration with luxury eyewear brand Oliver Peoples.

In addition to his endorsements, Federer is also a shareholder in Swiss sportswear company On.

Roger Federer won 20 Grand Slam singles titles

Roger Federer after his final match at the Laver Cup 2022

Roger Federer has had an illustrious career that has cemented his status as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, if not the greatest. The Swiss won a total of 20 Grand Slam singles titles, a record for male players until he was surpassed by Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

The former World No. 1's maiden Major title came at Wimbledon in 2003 when he beat Mark Philippoussis in the final. He won the grass-court tournament another seven times to become the most decorated champion in its history. His final Grand Slam match, meanwhile, came at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships, where he reached the quarterfinals before losing to Hubert Hurkacz.

In addition to his Wimbledon triumphs, the Swiss also won six Australian Open titles, five US Open titles and the French Open in 2009, which helped him complete the career Grand Slam.

Apart from his Major wins, the 41-year-old also won 28 Masters 1000 titles throughout his glittering career.

