How did Rohan Bopanna fare at Wimbledon 2023?

Rohan Bopanna played participated in two events – men’s doubles and mixed doubles – at Wimbledon 2023.

In the mixed doubles, the 43-year-old Indian veteran had a disappointing outing. Partnering Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski, Bopanna failed to go beyond the second round. On July 8, the Indo-Canadian pair lost 7-6(5), 3-6, 4-6 to Croatia’s Ivan Dodig and Taiwan’s Latisha Chan on Court 17.

In the men’s doubles, Bopanna partnered Australia’s Matthew Ebden and progressed to the semi-final where they lost to the top-seeded pair of Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski.

The Indo-Australian pair lost the match 7-5, 6-4 on Thursday, July 13. The World No.1 pair broke their opponent’s serve two times, once in each set, to make the difference.

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden dominated their opponents at Wimbledon 2023 till semi-finals

Day Eight: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Bopanna and Ebden started their campaign by beating the Argentine pair of Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Guillermo Duran in a thrilling three-setter on Court 8. In the end, they won the match 6-2, 6-7(5), 7-6(8). Three breaks of serve, as opposed to the Argentinian duo’s one, turned out to be the decisive factor.

In the second round, Bopanna and Ebden defeated the British duo of Jacob Fearnley and Johannus Monday, 7-5, 6-3, on Court 3. It was a straightforward win for Bopanna and Ebden, who both did not allow their opponents to stage a comeback in the game.

The duo had a first-serve win percentage of 87 and earned three breaks of serve to stamp their authority.

Thereafter, Ebden and Bopanna went on to beat David Pel and Reese Stalder 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(5) in the round of 16 to make their way into the quarterfinal. Yet another time, they survived in a third-set tie-breaker.

In the quarters, Ebden and Bopanna got the better of the Dutch pair of Tallon Griekspoor and Bart Stevens. They won the match 7-6(3), 5-7, 2-6. As the match progressed, the Indo-Aussie pair became more and more dominant.

In the semis of Wimbledon 2023, they fought out of their skin to pull off an upset, but Koolhof and Skupski did not allow them to do so.