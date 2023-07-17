"How do you watch from the Royal Box and not even put the right name" - Tennis fans fume as Nick Jonas misnames Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova

Global popstar Nick Jonas sparked frustration among tennis fans after he misnamed Marketa Vondrousova, the Wimbledon 2023 champion.

On Saturday, July 15, Vondrousova handed Ons Jabeur her second consecutive Wimbledon final defeat after coming through with a 6-4, 6-4 win to claim her maiden Grand Slam title at the second time of asking. The Czech had previously contested the 2019 French Open final, losing 1-6, 3-6 to former World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty.

The all-important final between Vondrousova and Jabeur was a star-studded event as numerous celebrities took in the action on Centre Court from the Royal Box. American singer and actor Nick Jonas, along with his wife Priyanka Chopra, was also in attendance for the final.

On Sunday, Jonas took to social media and expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to sit in the prestigious Royal Box and witness "Marketa Simkova" win her maiden Grand Slam title.

"Beautiful day out at the tennis with my (heart). Such an honor to sit in the Royal box and watch Marketa Simkova win her first Grand Slam," Jonas tweeted.

Despite adopting 'Simkova,' the feminine form of her husband Stepan Simek's surname after the couple tied the knot in July 2022, the Czech continues to go by Vondrousova professionally.

Tennis fans did not take kindly to Jonas' oversight. One fan expressed their frustration with the American for misnaming the Wimbledon 2023 champion despite witnessing her victory on Centre Court.

"How do you watch from the royal box and not even put the right name in your tweet? It shows that you don't even follow tennis and treat this as just some glamour event! It's Marketa Vondrousova" the fan tweeted.

"Marketa Simkova they should sit people with tennis knowledge in the royal box honestly lol," another fan chimed in.

Another fan joked that Jonas had copied and pasted the information from Wikipedia without paying attention to the details.

"He copy pasted from wikipedia like," the fan posted.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

"That's the first emotion I saw in him over 8 years" - Marketa Vondrousova on husband Stepan Simek crying after her Wimbledon triumph

Marketa Vondrousova defeated Ons Jabeur in the Wimbledon 2023 final

Following her victory over Ons Jabeur in the Wimbledon 2023 final, Marketa Vondrousova was asked about her husband Stepan Simek's calm demeanor during the clash.

The Czech shared that Simek's composure was to be expected since he was rarely emotionally expressive. She revealed that her husband cried when they embraced after her victory, the first time he has done so in eight years.

"He's like this all the time (smiling). I think when I came to the box, he cried. I saw him after, and he cried a lot. I think that's the first emotion I saw him over the eight years (laughter). I think he cried on the wedding day also, but that was it for the eight years, so... That's it," Marketa Vondrousova said.

With her win, Vondrousova became the first unseeded player to win the Wimbledon title in the Open Era. She also moved up 32 spots in the WTA rankings to achieve her career-high ranking of World No. 10.