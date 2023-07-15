The women’s final of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships was contested between Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova on Saturday, July 15. Numerous celebrities and well-known personalities were present in the coveted Royal Box to witness the grand event and cheer the competitors vying for the title.

The royal patron of the All England Club, HRH Catherine, Princess of Wales, marked her presence in the Royal Box. She also presented the winner and the runner-up with their respective trophies after the match.

Also present in the front row of the Royal Box were former Wimbledon champions Billie Jean King and Martina Navratilova, as well as former French Open winner Sue Barker.

Other notable attendees were global musical icon Nick Jonas and his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra; The Amazing Spiderman actor Andrew Garfield, Harry Potter actresses Emma Watson and Dame Maggie Smith, actor Lin-Manuel Miranda and actress Issa Rae. Singers Lewis Capaldi, Katherine Jenkins, and Sir Cliff Richard were also present for the final.

Ons Jabeur loses to Marketa Vondrousova in the 2023 Wimbledon Final

Marketa Vondrousova and Ons Jabeur at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Marketa Vondrousova reached the Wimbledon 2023 final with victories over Peyton Stearns, Veronika Kudermetova, Donna Vekic, Marie Bouzkova, Jessica Pegula, and Elina Svitolina.

The 2019 French Open runner-up emerged victorious against Ons Jabeur in the summit clash on Saturday, July 15. The 24-year-old defeated the former World No. 2 in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 after one hour and 20 minutes of play to lift her maiden Grand Slam title.

The pair exchanged a total of 10 breaks throughout the match. Jabeur started strong, breaking Vondrousova in her first game of the match, to earn a 2-0 lead. She was, however, broken by the Czech immediately after to level the scores 2-2.

The opponents traded two other breaks soon after. But it was Marketa Vondrousova who eventually scored a decisive break in the ninth game and successfully served out the opening set 6-4.

The second set similarly commenced with two breaks of serve to level the score at 1-1. Ons Jabeur gained the early lead, 3-1, after another service break, but Marketa Vondrousova again showed her resilience to equalize the scoreline.

The 24-year-old then secured a consequential 5-4 lead on Jabeur’s serve during the ninth game of the second set as well, and closed out the match on her next service game.

Doing so, Vondrousova, a silver medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, became the first unseeded woman in the Open Era to win Wimbledon. The former World No. 14 entered the tournament ranked World No. 42. Thanks to her heroics at SW19, the Czech will now assume a new career-high position of World No. 10 come Monday.

Meanwhile, Ons Jabeur will stay put in her current position of World No. 6 following the defeat.

The 28-year-old had a magnificent run to the final. She earned victories over Magdalena Frech, Zhuoxuan Bai, and four Grand Slam champions in Bianca Andreescu, Petra Kvitova, Elena Rybakina, and Aryna Sabalenka.

The Tunisian fell one win short of lifting the Venus Rosewater Dish for the second year in a row. Jabeur was the runner-up last year as well, where she was defeated by current World No. 3 Rybakina in three sets.

“I think this is the most painful loss of my career,” a teary-eyed Jabeur said after failing in the Wimbledon final for the second time.

This was Ons Jabeur’s third Grand Slam final and third such loss within a year. She also featured in the summit clash of the 2022 US Open, where she was defeated by World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.