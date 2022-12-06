Hubert Hurkacz chooses between Rafa and Roger, Grand Slam champion and Olympic champion, and more

Hubert Hurkacz revealed his choice between tennis legends Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in a fun promotional video ahead of the exhibition tournament, Diriyah Tennis Cup.

The three-day exhibition event will start in Al Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday (December 8). The unique competition will feature four first-round singles matches and as many singles quarterfinals on the first day. The second day will have two singles semifinals, while the singles final will be played on the third day.

Hurkacz (#10) is one of five top-10 players in the field, with the others being Stefanos Tsitsipas (#4), Daniil Medvedev (#7), Andrey Rublev (#8) and Taylor Fritz (#9). Alexander Zverev, Nick Kyrgios, Cameron Norrie, Stan Wawrinka, Dominic Thiem, Matteo Berrettini, and Dominic Stricker complete the field.

During a promotional "This or That" video, Hurkacz was asked to pick from two options in a series of questions by exiting the frame towards his chosen answer. After five questions, the last was between Federer and Nadal, where the Pole picked Federer.

The session went as follows:

One-handed/Two-handed backhand: Two-handed

Net/Baseline: Net

Grand Slam/Olympic Champion: Grand Slam

Cap/Head Band: Cap

Cardio/Strength: Cardio (after some consideration)

Roger Federer/Rafael Nadal: Roger Federer

Interestingly, the recently retired Federer played his last singles match against Hurkacz last year in the Wimbledon quarterfinals. In a stunning upset, Hurkacz handed Federer a straight-set defeat that featured the Swiss' first bagel set loss on grass.

"Would be amazing to put some really great results in Grand Slams, I missed that this year" - Hubert Hurkacz

Hubert Hurkacz had a decent 2022 season.

Hubert Hurkacz had a decent, if not spectacular, 2022 season, going 41-21, winning his lone title of the year in Halle, beating Medvedev 6-1,6-4. He also reached the Canada Open final, losing to Pablo Carreno Busta, his first ever loss in a final on tour.

The 25-year-old wasn't as successful in the Grand Slams, though, losing in the first round at Wimbledon after making the last eight last year. His best result at Majors this year was a fourth-round appearance at Roland Garros.

Reflecting on his season, Hurkacz said that he hopes to be richer for the experience in 2023:

"This year, I had some good results and maybe not so good ones. The level is super high. Everyone is trying to improve, get better every single month, every single year... Definitely would be amazing to put some really great results in Grand Slams. I missed that this year. I learnt a lot about myself, about tennis in general. I'll take that experience for the tournament and for the next season."

Hubert Hurkacz will look to bag the winner's prize of $1,000,000 this week.

