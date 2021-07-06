Hubert Hurkacz says Roger Federer is "loved by so many people", hopes to get "a little bit of support" against the Swiss in their QF clash

14th seed Hubert Hurkacz upset World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev in five sets on Tuesday to reach his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal at Wimbledon.

The match was halted on Monday due to rain with the Russian leading 6-2, 6-7(2), 6-3, 3-4 on Court 2. When play resumed on Center Court on Tuesday, Hurkacz played aggressive tennis, winning eight of the last 11 games to book his place in the last eight.

Hurkacz was in high spirits during his on-court interview, hailing Center Court as the best court in the world. The Pole also thanked the crowd for their support, before sparing a thought for his defeated opponent.

"Playing on this court, the best court in the world, really, with this magnificent crowd is so special, it really means a lot to me," Hurkacz said. "Daniil is an unbelievable player, we were out on Court 2 yesterday and then we came back today to finish the match."

Hurkacz will next face Roger Federer in the quarterfinals. When asked how he feels about being drawn to face his childhood idol, Hurkacz said he expects a "fun battle." Federer will undoubtedly be the crowd favorite on Wednesday, but Hurkacz hopes to get "a little bit of support" from the fans on Center Court.

"Roger, what he does, how he plays, the titles he won throughout his whole career and he's loved by so many people," he said. "You guys enjoy watching me as well, it's gonna be a fun battle. I hope to get a little bit of support."

During the interaction, Hurkacz was also asked to give his thoughts on the match's stoppage at such a crucial juncture. The Pole said he had never experienced such a situation before, but admitted it gave him an opportunity to recharge and refocus.

"Stopping yesterday at the end of fourth set was the first time for me. So, coming out today, we had talks with my coach, worked with my physio a little bit. And prepare for today, to try to do the things better that weren't working yesterday. I think I did good today," Hurkacz said.

"I'm excited for tomorrow, can't wait to play against Roger Federer" - Hubert Hurkacz

Hurkacz later took to Twitter to thank the crowd for their support and also weigh in on his upcoming match against Federer.

"It is unforgettable to win in front of such an incredible Wimbledon crowd. Thank you all so much for your support! You gave me strength. It is an unforgettable day for me. I'm excited for tomorrow. Can't wait to play against Roger," Hurkacz wrote.

Hurkacz faced Federer two years ago in the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Masters. The Swiss won the match in straight sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram