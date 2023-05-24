Hubert Hurkacz launches new U-12 tournament in Poland, promises finalists trip to Halle Open 2023

Hubert Hurkacz is doing his best to nurture the next generation of tennis players from his home country of Poland and is now organizing a tennis tournament for their benefit.

The Polish tennis star announced that he is kicking off a new tennis event for boys and girls under the age of 12 in his hometown of Wrocław, called the 'Hubi Cup.' The tournament will take place from June 1 to June 4. The 25-year-old also revealed that the winners and finalists of the girls’ and boys’ singles tournaments would be rewarded with a trip to the 2023 Halle Open in Germany, where Hurkacz will be defending his title from last year.

"Happy to announce that Hubi Cup 2023 - a tournament for children U12, will take place in my hometown of Wrocław, June 1 through 4. The prize for winners and finalists of girls’ and boys’ singles tournament is a trip to this year’s tournament in Halle. Keeping my fingers crossed!" Hurkacz tweeted.

Hubert Hurkacz, currently ranked World No. 13, along with women's World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, has helped popularize tennis in Poland. Tennis clubs across the country have seen a surge in interest and signups among kids and adults since the rise of the duo.

Hurkacz and Swiatek are also raising Poland's status as a tennis giant on the international stage, leading the country to the semifinals of the newly created mixed-gendered tennis tournament, the United Cup, at the start of the year.

Hubert Hurkacz hopes to make a mark at the French Open 2023

Hubert Hurkacz at Monte Carlo Open 2023

Hubert Hurkacz is having a relatively quiet 2023 season. While the top-ranked men's Polish player has managed to win one title on the tour this year, the Marseille Open, he has not bothered any of his major rivals at other tournaments.

Apart from his success in France, Hurkacz's best result on the tour this year has been a quarterfinals appearance at the Dubai Tennis Championships, where he was outdone by Novak Djokovic 6-3, 7-5. In the clay season, Hurkacz has been swept aside by players ranked lower than him at the Estoril Open (loss to Bernade Zapata Miralles), the Madrid Open (loss to Borna Coric), and the Italian Open (loss to JJ Wolf).

Hubert Hurkacz, therefore, will be hoping to turn his season around at the upcoming French Open. The Pole achieved his best result at the French Open last year, when he reached the fourth round, losing to eventual finalist Casper Ruud 6-2, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

This year, the 6-time ATP title winner would be eyeing to better that performance. However, an underwhelming form on the clay leading up to the tournament has made many tennis fans hesitant to back Hurkacz to go all the way in Paris.

