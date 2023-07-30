Hubert Hurkacz picks Charles Leclerc and Ayrton Senna as his favorite F1 drivers, talks about 'Barbenheimer' and more

Polish tennis star Hubert Hurkacz recently named Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Brazilian legend Ayrton Senna as his favorite Formula 1 drivers during a Q&A session.

He also responded to a question about the currently trending Barbie and Oppenheimer movies. The two films released on the same day and are together referred to as 'Barbenheimer'.

The 2023 season has been a mixed one for the World No. 16 Hurkacz, who won the 2023 Open 13 Provence title in February. The Pole's latest appearance was at Wimbledon, where he crashed out in the fourth round against eventual runner-up, Novak Djokovic.

The 26-year-old recently hosted a Q&A on his Twitter account, wherein he provided his followers with an insight into his personal life by answering some intriguing questions.

Acknowledging Hurkacz's passion for cars, one of his followers asked for his favorite F1 drivers. The Polish star picked Charles Leclerc and three-time Formula One champion Ayrton Senna.

"Charles Leclerc currently, and as for former drivers Ayrton Senna," Hurkacz tweeted.

Staying true to the latest trend, a follower asked if the former World No. 11 had watched Barbie or Oppenheimer, and which one he liked better. Hurkacz responded saying he hasn't watched either of those movies.

"Didn't watch any of those movies," Hurkacz tweeted.

Another follower wanted to know who inspired Hurkacz to play tennis. He credited his mother for it as she used to play the sport.

"My mom used to play tennis, and that's how I started:)," he replied.

"I would love to race cars" - Hubert Hurkacz on what he would like to do if he was not a tennis player

Hubert Hurkacz after winning the 2021 Miami Open.

In the Q&A session, a Twitter user asked Hurkacz about a job he would have liked if he was not a professional tennis player. The Polish star, who has expressed his passion for cars on multiple occasions, replied by saying he would love to race cars.

"I would love to race cars."

Another follower of the 2023 Open 13 Provence champion asked how he likes to spend his free time. In response, the Pole said he enjoys driving cars, playing golf and spending time with his friends.

"I enjoy driving cars, playing golf and spending time with friends," tweeted Hurkacz.

Taking heed of the fact that Hurkacz was an ardent Formula 1 fan, a follower tweeted saying he hoped to see the Pole enjoy a race from the stands. In response, the world No. 16 said:

"A good couple of years ago I started watching F1. I would love to go watch the race live, but there hasn't been an opportunity to do it yet."

Across the Q&A session, Hubert Hurkacz answered a variety of questions ranging from his favorite books and comedies to his preferred choice of cereal. One important bit of information he revealed was that he won't be playing doubles at the upcoming US Open.

"I won't be playing doubles at the US Open," he tweeted.

