Polish tennis sensation Hubert Hurkacz recently recalled his historic win over Roger Federer at Wimbledon 2021 and the insights he gained from the match.

Roger Federer's quest for a ninth Wimbledon title and historic 21st Grand Slam title came to an end in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships as Hubert Hurkacz defeated the Swiss Maestro in straight sets on Centre Court.

The Pole excelled, hitting 36 winners and committing only 12 unforced errors in a 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), 6-0 victory, the biggest triumph of his young career.

In an interview with Relevant Tennis, Hurkacz recently reflected on the matter, stating Federer is an "incredible player and person," and that if he could emulate something from the 20-time Grand Slam winner's game, it would be "the way he was committed to his shots" throughout their encounter.

"I have always loved watching Roger Federer play. He is such an incredible player and person. If I could borrow something from his game, it would definitely be the way he was committed to his shots, to his plan and to his ideas. That was something really incredible," Hurkacz said.

Hubert Hurkacz went on to praise his compatriots Iga Swiatek and Magda Linette for their contributions to Polish tennis. However, he believes that there is still a lot of work to be done to make tennis more accessible in Poland, such as organizing more ATP and WTA 250-level tournaments.

"Iga [Swiatek] is doing an incredible job [for Polish tennis] and Magda [Linette] as well. I think there are a lot of tennis fans in Poland. But certain things still need to be done for tennis to become more accessible for everyone and that will be amazing," Hurkacz said.

"For example, it would be great to see more ATP and WTA 250-level tournaments in Poland. These events could also include activities for children, so that they could meet top players to be motivated and inspired. There are still some things that can be done to improve the Polish tennis movement and make it better for kids and young athletes. Globally, I hope tennis becomes a bit more accessible and grows in the next couple of years," he added.

"My goal is to keep improving and I hope I will be able to win some big tournaments" - Hubert Hurkacz sets his goals for the 2023 season

Hubert Hurkacz pictured at the 2022 US Open.

Hubert Hurkacz also addressed his goals for the 2023 season, stating that he wants to keep on improving his game and, as a result, win several big tournaments. He also revealed his biggest dream, which is to participate in a car race.

"I definitely have a lot of things that I can still improve and learn about myself - I am currently doing it. 2023 can be a good season for me. My goal is to keep improving and as a result I hope I will be able to win some big tournaments. Besides tennis, my biggest dream is to participate in some sort of car race one day. And when it comes to life off the court, I really want to be able to help others in the future," Hurkacz said.

