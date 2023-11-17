"Huge privilege that Carlos Alcaraz says kind things to me" - Jannik Sinner vows to go for World No. 1 after Spaniard's words of support

Jannik Sinner was appreciative of Carlos Alcaraz’s words of support at the ongoing 2023 ATP Finals as the Spaniard made a bold prediction about the Italian's rise in the rankings.

Jannik Sinner has been in a rich vein of form this season. The Italian is through to the semifinals of the 2023 ATP Finals, having won all his three round-robin matches, against Stefanos Tsitsipas, Novak Djokovic and Holger Rune, respectively. His latest win against Rune also marks his 60th triumph of the season.

At the tournament, Sinner is vying for his fifth title of 2023. The 22-year-old added four trophies to his growing collection this season – in Montpellier, Toronto, Beijing and Vienna. He also made his Grand Slam breakthrough by reaching the semifinals of the Wimbledon Championships.

Given his remarkable form, Jannik Sinner’s arch-rival Carlos Alcaraz, who fell short against him twice this season, made a bold prediction about the Italian's Grand Slam success as well as his ascent in the rankings.

"Absolutely. I have no doubts about it. He is one of those guys who are able to win a Grand Slam. I think he's going to reach the World No. 1 in 2024 or he's going to give himself the chance to reach the No. 1. That's my prediction," Carlos Alcaraz said about the World No. 4 in his ATP Finals press conference.

Following his win against Holger Rune on November 16, Sinner appreciated the Spaniard’s vote of confidence.

“Obviously, a huge privilege that Carlos says this kind of thing… kind things to me. I think we are good friends, and obviously, he recognizes, I guess, high-level tennis, no?” the Italian said in conversation with Tennis Channel’s Prakash Amritraj.

He vowed to aim for the goal during the 2024 season and go all out.

“And most importantly, obviously, he has been No. 1 already and then he was fighting until this tournament here with Novak for getting the end of the year (World No. 1). It’s just nice to be around these guys, who have been No. 1. And I will obviously try my best. The preparation for next year is gonna be a key moment for me. So hopefully, we can work a lot,” he added.

Carlos Alcaraz awaits his 2023 ATP Finals fate as Jannik Sinner books his place in the final four

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 ATP Finals

Jannik Sinner is through to the semifinals of the 2023 ATP Finals as the winner of the Green group. Novak Djokovic is the second competitor from the group to advance to the final four.

In the Red group, Daniil Medvedev has already secured his berth in the knockouts, with victories over Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev.

The upcoming Red group matches on Friday, November 17, where Carlos Alcaraz takes on Medvedev and Zverev takes on Rublev, will thus be significant for the Spaniard and the German, who are still in contention for the final remaining semifinal spot.