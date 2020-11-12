Father of boys with autism thanks Novak Djokovic; calls him 'not only the best tennis player, but a man with a huge heart and soul'

Zoran Mijalkov, a father of two sons who have been diagnosed with autism, expressed his heartfelt thanks to World No. 1 Novak Djokovic for taking time out to send a video message to his elder son, who is a big fan of the Serb.

Peter and his brother Nikola, who are based in Macedonia, have been diagnosed with autism, a developmental disorder that impairs one's ability to communicate and interact.

The story of the two boys had come to light a few months ago and when Novak Djokovic learnt of the same, the 17-time Grand Slam champion sent a heartwarming message addressed to Peter.

"Hi, Peter, how are you? I'm sending you a big greeting and a big hug from Belgrade, hoping to see you live soon. I love you so much and hug you. Take care!" Djokovic said in the video message, which was posted by Peter's father on his social media account

How young Peter Mijalkov and his brother became fans of Novak Djokovic

The father of the boy had earlier revealed how Peter became a fan of Novak Djokovic and started following all his matches.

While Zoran was looking for a cartoon on television for his son, a match featuring Djokovic came up on one of the channels. The boy remained glued to the TV screen to watch the rest of the match and soon after, his brother also started following Djokovic's matches closely.

"He stayed in front of the screen all the time. He watched the match until the end. And since then, he hasn't missed a single performance by Djokovic," the father said.

Zoran Mijalkov was obviously delighted by the effort that Novak Djokovic took to make the video for his son and expressed his sincerest gratitude to the 33-year-old for his kindness.

"It takes a little to be happy. Huge thanks to Nole who is not only the best tennis player, but above all a man with a huge heart and soul. Thank you from the bottom of my heart and soul for helping my son Peter have happy moments and smiles by watching you you play. The power of love! " Zoran said.

Peter's next chance to see Novak Djokovic on television will be at the upcoming season-ending Nitto ATP Finals in London, which begins on Sunday.