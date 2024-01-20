“Huge Upset” - Boris Becker pleasantly shocked after teen sensation Linda Noskova beats Iga Swiatek in Australian Open 2024  

Tennis legend Boris Becker was shocked after 19-year-old Linda Noskova pulled off a massive heist after beating World No.1 Iga Swiatek in the third round of the Australian Open 2024 on Saturday, January 19.

The teen sensation from the Czech Republic showed nerves of steel and rallied back from a set down to beat the top-ranked Polish star 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in two hours and 20 minutes in front of a capacity crowd at the Rod Laver Arena.

Becker, who won the hardcourt Major at Melbourne Park two times back in 1991 and 1996, congratulated the youngster on Instagram stories. The German posted a picture of Noskova and wrote:

"Huge Upset in Melbourne."

Boris Becker via Instagram stories

Linda Noskova after defeating Iga Swiatek - "I was a little shaking, I'm speechless"

Linda Noskova

Iga Swiatek's early exit from the 2024 Australian Open meant that only Coco Gauff and defending champion Aryna Sabalenka are the only players from the top eight of the WTA rankings to stay alive in the Australian Open 2024. Gauff is unbeaten in Grand Slams since her title win at the US Open last year and Sabalenka is chasing her second Major overall.

As far as Linda Noskova is concerned, she is set to make her maiden appearance in the fourth round of a Grand Slam after taking down Swiatek.

Swiatek started her match against Noskova as a firm favourite and she played like one in the opening set. But from the second set onwards, she struggled to carry the momentum, allowing the Czech to get a foothold back into the contest.

Noskova made sure that she played attacking tennis, keeping Swiatek on the backfoot. The teenager made 37 unforced errors and four double faults, but made up for them with 35 smashing winners and 10 aces.

"I was a little shaking. I’m speechless. I knew it would be an amazing match with World No.1 and such a player. I didn’t think it would end up like this. I’m just really glad to get through this round," Noskova said during her on-court interview.

Both Swiatek and Noskova got seven chances apiece to break each other’s serve, but it was the latter, who converted three, one more than her opponent. Before beating Swiatek, Noskova had defeated the likes of Marie Bouzkova and Mccartney Kessler at the Melbourne Slam.

Linda Noskova will next lock horns with Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina, who has laid down a marker in her career since returning to professional tennis last year after becoming a parent with Gael Monfils.