Ben Shelton persisting with his signature 'dialed in' celebration after securing Team World's victory over Team Europe at the 2023 Laver Cup sparked frustration among tennis fans once more.

Shelton's 'dialed in' celebration garnered attention at the 2023 US Open when he performed it following his win over Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinals. The celebration stirred controversy after Novak Djokovic seemingly mocked the American by replicating the move after downing the 20-year-old in the semifinals of the New York Major.

Shelton exhibited the celebration at the Laver Cup as well. He showcased it on the red carpet and repeated it after defeating Team Europe's Arthur Fils, much to the annoyance of tennis fans. Furthermore, the American was captured explaining the celebration to Team World's captain John McEnroe.

Following his and Frances Tiafoe's straights sets win over Andrey Rublev and Hubert Hurkacz to seal Team World's 13-2 victory, Ben Shelton repeated his signature celebration before sharing a chest bump with his compatriot.

Expand Tweet

A fan expressed frustration with Shelton incessantly repeating the celebration.

"I am one more phone celebration [away] from jumping off a bridge btw," the fan commented.

Expand Tweet

"Cringe," another user posted.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Ben Shelton: "My celebration went viral at the US Open but I don't think I'm one who has a signature celebration"

Ben Shelton addresses the media

During a pre-tournament press conference at the 2023 Laver Cup, Ben Shelton was asked about his plans for another unique celebration he might unveil at the event.

Although the American acknowledged that his 'dialed in' celebration had garnered significant attention during the 2023 US Open, he stated that he wasn't typically known for having a signature celebration.

"I guess my one celebration kind of went viral at the US Open, but I don't think normally in tournaments that I play I'm one who has a signature celebration," he said.

The 20-year-old also emphasized that any celebrations at the Laver Cup would involve the other members of Team World, as it was a team event.

"I think this is a team event, so if there is any celebrating that I'm going to be doing, it's with the guys who are going to be on the bench next to me or cheering for me. So that's kind of what I'm looking forward to the most," he added.

Ben Shelton secured the first points for Team World at the 2023 Laver Cup after defeating Arthur Fils 7-6(4), 6-1. He then partnered with Felix Auger -Aliassime to down Hubert Hurkacz and Gael Monfils 7-5, 6-4.

Subsequently, the 20-year-old teamed up with Frances Tiafoe to defeat Andrey Rublev and Hurkacz 7-6(4), 7-6(5) and clinch the team's second consecutive title at the event.