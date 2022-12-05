Tennis Hall of Famer coach Nick Bollettieri was honored by one of his mentees, Daniela Hantuchova, in a social media post after the legendary mentor passed away at the age of 91.

Bollettieri coached 10 players to the World No. 1 position during his remarkable career.

Posting on Instagram after his demise, former singles and doubles World No. 5 Hantuchova recalled the unforgettable day when Bollettieri asked her parents if he could take her under his wing.

"I never forget the day when Nick has asked my parents if they would be OK with it that he becomes my coach. I was 12 and my life have literally changed right then," wrote Daniela Hantuchova.

A photo of herself positioning for a backhand as Bollettieri looked on was included with the heartfelt caption.

"Realizing that the pioneer of the coaching world and one of the greatest people in the history of tennis had trust in my game and believed in me more than I would ever believe shocked me," Daniela Hantuchova went on.

The player-turned-analyst shared that Bollettieri asked her to arrive at the gym forty minutes before opening time to work out, testing her desire for the path she had chosen.

"The next thing that shocked me was from that day, Nick made me come to the gym with him to work out every morning at 4:20 a.m. (not 5:20!) just to see how much I actually really wanted it," she said.

The impact of Bollettieri's methods stayed with Hantuchova and gave her a valuable lesson for life.

"Those 40 extra minutes before the academy officially opened up at 5 a.m. made me realize that if we want to achieve anything extra in life, we need to put that extra effort in," she said.

Bollettieri himself never played tennis professionally, but his coaching genius allowed him to guide and shape elite players like Boris Becker, Jim Courier, Marcelo Rios, Monica Seles, Martina Hingis, Jelena Jankovic, Andre Agassi, Maria Sharapova, and sisters Serena and Venus Williams.

The highly successful mentor founded the Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy in 1978, which eventually became the IMG Academy.

"We will all miss you down here and will keep on respecting your legacy" - Daniela Hantuchova on former coach Nick Bollettieri

Nick Bollettieri is honored by Daniela Hantuchova (not in photo) in a social media post: "You have made us all bring the best versions of ourselves."

In the same caption, Daniela Hantuchova penned a letter for her former coach, Nick Bollettieri, addressing him directly and expressing her gratitude towards him.

"The way you taught me how intentions are what really matters on court and in life, that actions speak louder than words, and to have the discipline and commitment in all we do is what I try to live by every single day. You did not just talk about it, but you were the example how to do it, being the first and last person to come and leave the academy," she wrote.

"Thank you, Nick, for everything. Words will never be able to describe how much I'm grateful for all that you have done not only for me, but for the world of tennis and to all of us who were lucky enough to be called your students," Hantuchova added.

The mixed doubles career Grand Slam winner ended her message by saying that the Italian-American coach's products will always respect his legacy.

"We will all miss you down here and will keep on respecting your legacy," said Hantuchova.

