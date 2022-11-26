Andre Agassi calls former coach Nick Bollettieri while he continues to fight for his life, moves him to tears

Former World No. 1 Andre Agassi ran down memory lane as he dialed his former coach Nick Bollettieri. Bollettieri, 91, is currently fighting for his life.

Nick Bollettieri has coached the likes of notable Grand Slam winners Maria Sharapova, Andre Agassi, and Serena Williams, among others. He is credited with revolutionizing tennis coaching by coming up with the idea of a tennis boarding school, which fosters the growth of a young player's multiple skills.

Many aspiring tennis stars from around the world attend Bollettieri's IMG Tennis Academy, which offers a comprehensive education and training program. Even seasoned Grand Slam champions frequently use the academy's resources when getting ready for big matches or in the off-season.

Sports commentator Dick Vitale took to Twitter to break the news of Agassi calling his former coach to ask for his well-being, which moved the 91-year-old to tears.

"My Thanksgiving was made as I learned that my buddy @NickBollettieri, tennis guru who needs all our (prayers) was moved to tears as he had a warm caring phone call from one of his all time fav talents Andre Agassi today," Dick Vitale wrote on Twitter.

Dick Vitale @DickieV was moved to tears as he had a warm caring phone call from one of his all time fav talents Andre Agassi today . My Thanksgiving was made as I learned that my buddy @NickBollettieri tennis guru who needs all ourwas moved to tears as he had a warm caring phone call from one of his all time fav talents Andre Agassi today . My Thanksgiving was made as I learned that my buddy @NickBollettieri tennis guru who needs all our 🙏🙏🙏was moved to tears as he had a warm caring phone call from one of his all time fav talents Andre Agassi today .

Looking back at Nick Bollettieri's comments on former student Andre Agassi's Wimbledon win

Andre Agassi at The 2019 Australian Open

Renowned tennis coach Nick Bollettieri has coached quite a number of tennis legends during his career as a coach. Eight-time Grand Slam singles winner Andre Agassi was one of those.

Agassi's longstanding coach, Bollettieri, helped the player win his first Grand Slam singles title. In the final of the 1992 Wimbledon Championship, Agassi defeated Goran Ivanisevic 6-7(8), 6-4, 6-4, 1-6, 6-4.

In a 2016 interview with Tennis365, Bollettieri was asked if there was one particular coaching triumph that stuck out to him. He replied that while he did not give much thought to the accomplishments of his players, Agassi winning Wimbledon in '92 was "special" for him.

"I don’t know if I ever stood still for long enough in my life to look back and think about what I achieved with my players. It was always a case of win one tournament, go to the next. There was no time to reflect. That is not how I work, but Andre Agassi winning Wimbledon was pretty special," Bollettieri said.

The coach also shed some light on Agassi's unpredictable way of playing tennis. He also heaped praise on the American's dad and his team for Agassi's success on the court.

"I will always remember that last volley from Goran Ivanisevic into the net. What a moment. With Andre, you never knew what was going to happen next and that’s what made him so exciting to be with," he continued. "His Dad did a hell of a job, even though he was tough on him. He also had a great team working with him in his career."

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes