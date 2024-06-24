"I was at $3-4 million" - Andy Roddick shares how his financial pull increased after he won his first Grand Slam at US Open

Andy Roddick was recently asked on his podcast about how his value skyrocketed financially following his maiden Major triumph at the 2003 US Open. The American also disclosed his contract with sponsors in the final years of his career.

Roddick, who turned pro in 2000, is one of the best tennis players of all time. Known for his big first serve, he won 32 ATP titles, spent 13 weeks as the World No. 1 and raked in more than $20 million in career prize money. He retired from the sport after losing in the fourth round of the 2012 US Open.

Andy Roddick recently invited his good friend and veteran journalist Jon Wertheim to the 'Served with Andy Roddick' podcast. During their interaction, Wertheim quizzed the 41-year-old on his past sponsorship deals.

Trending

In response, the American stated that while Reebok, his apparel sponsor in 2000-05, had initially signed him up for $300,000 a year, his value soared to $3-4 million following his title victory at the 2003 US Open. The former World No. 1 also claimed that he was paid even more after he began endorsing Lacoste.

"Okay, simply the base of my deal at that time, and obviously deals are 3x or 4x bigger now," the former World No. 1 said on his podcast. "But I'll tell you my first deal, and I'll get some of the things wrong, and hopefully, I don't get in trouble. And if I do, we'll just delete this segment, but my base at 17 was 300k a year. It was a five-year deal.

"After incentives for that US Open '03, I was somewhere at 3-4 million based on incentives kicking in. And then that was less than the per-year deal that I signed with Lacoste a couple of years later."

Expand Tweet

Andy Roddick's net worth is estimated at $40 million

Andy Roddick hits a forehand during the 2012 Miami Open.

Besides Reebok and Lacoste, Andy Roddick has also previously been sponsored by big companies like Babolat, Lexus, American Express, Rolex, and Microsoft. The American's net worth is estimated to be around $40 million.

Roddick also has his own foundation in Austin, Texas, with a concerted aim towards providing an education to poor children across the world. He founded it in 2000 — the year during which he transitioned to the pro tour.

The former US Open champion married Hollywood actress Brooklyn Decker in 2009. The couple have two children and regularly document their lives on their Instagram handles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback