"I was 9, sitting there by myself" - Jimmy Connors' son Brett reveals how American left him alone for 'drinking' to celebrate big career milestone

Jimmy Connors' son Brett recently reminisced about an amusing moment when his father left him home alone following a major victory. Connor won his first tournament at the 1988 Sovran Bank Tennis Classic since the Tokyo Indoor championship in 1984. He defeated Andres Gomez, 6-1, 6-4, in 72 minutes at the new Washington Tennis Centre, where he was accompanied by his son.

Following the victory, Connor went out to celebrate the victory, which led to an interesting series of events. Reflecting on the funny moment during the recent episode of Advantage Connors' podcast, Brett remembered the former World No.1 dropping him off home alone during a storm with no source for making contact.

"You dropped me at home. You won the title, you went out to dinner and you didn't have a glass of water for a whole day," Brett said. "When you guys dropped me at home, I was like nine years old by the way. You just dropped me off and we're like 'Hey we're just gonna go, we'll be back.' So a storm comes in its like lightning and thunder and I'm sitting there by myself and I don't know what's going on and there's no cell phone you know, no pagers or anything back then." (24:00 onwards)

Brett further recalled Connors being so out that he had to throw his father in the pool the next morning to bring him back to normal again.

"You stumble in and we brought you back to life. We threw you in the pool early the next morning to revive you back to yourself."

Jimmy Connors and Patty McGuire welcomed Brett on August 1, 1979. The father-son duo frequently engage in conversations about tennis on their podcast.

Jimmy Connors backs Novak Djokovic for withdrawing from the Canadian Open.

Jimmy Connors sympathised with Novak Djokovic for withdrawing from the current 2025 Canadian Open in the same episode of the Advantage Connors podcast. Djokovic was last seen competing at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, where he made his way through the final four in men's singles. The decision to withdraw from the priority to recover after suffering a groin injury in England.

"The guy like Djokovic, you know, he's gotta monitor his time and the effort that he puts in, you know, because he is the older player on the circuit now. And if he wants to bring his game up and rise to the top winner when it supposedly is the most meaningful, which would be the US Open," said Connors (21:15 onwards).

Jimmy Connors and Brett also discussed how multiple tournaments in a row can be overwhelming.

