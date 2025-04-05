"My wife is here, my son is okay, everything's fine at home" - When Jimmy Connors credited his family for his changed approach to competing at US Open

Jimmy Connors once opened up about the impact of competing at the US Open with his wife Patti McGuire and son Brett cheering him on. The American disclosed how their attendance, along with his maturity, had sparked a change in his on-court attitude.

Connors married Playboy model Patti McGuire in 1979, and the couple welcomed their son Brett later that same year. Three years later, the American was glad to enjoy his family's presence at the 1982 US Open.

That year, Connors entered his home Slam as the second seed and delivered a stellar campaign, beating the likes of James Arias, Ilie Nastase and Rodney Harmon to reach the semifinals. He then claimed a 6-1, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 victory over Guillermo Vilas to book his place in the final.

Speaking to the New York Times after his win, Connors shed light on his positive relationship with the passionate New York crowd. The then 30-year-old also joked about the audience feeling sorry for an "old man."

"They're nuts, I'm nuts and we get along great. They probably feel sorry for an old man running around like this," Connors said.

Jimmy Connors further discussed how his mindset about playing tennis had changed, as he no longer felt the need to steamroll his opponents. The American admitted that he found it easier to compete with the knowledge that his wife and brother were present and that his son Brett was doing well.

"When I was younger, I came in steamrolling and went out steamrolling. Now I just bide my time. I go out on the court and my wife is here, my son is O.K., my brother is here, everything's fine at home. I just hit tennis balls," Connors said.

Connors also took confidence in his ability to triumph at the US Open, emphasizing that he was "used to winning" at his home Slam.

"Jimmy Connors knows Patti doesn't like to see him making gestures on the court" - Arthur Ashe

Jimmy Connors with his wife Patti - Source: Getty

Jimmy Connors did not display his usual volatile attitude on the court amid his campaign at the 1982 US Open. The American even humorously commented that he hadn't yet "gone berserk" during the Major.

In the same interview, Arthur Ashe revealed that part of the reason behind Connors' calmer demeanor was that his wife Patti didn't like to see him lose his temper during matches.

"Jimmy knows Patti doesn't like to see him making gestures on the court, so he only does it once in a while," Ashe said.

Jimmy Connors locked horns with third seed Ivan Lendl in the US Open final. The American produced a remarkable performance to claim a 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 victory and secure his fourth title at the Slam. Connors went on to successfully defend his title at the 1983 edition of the New York Major, beating Lendl 6-3, 6-7(2), 7-5, 6-0 in a blockbuster rematch.

