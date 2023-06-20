"My chef just the most beautiful" - Jimmy Connors enamored of wife Patti McGuire

Former player Jimmy Connors recently shared a picture of himself with his wife in their California home kitchen, cooking a meal together.

The eight-time Grand Slam champion hung up his raquet in 1996 and has since then been an active voice in the tennis world as a commentator and an analyst. He also hosts his podcast, Advantage Connors, along with his son Brett Connors.

The 70-year-old took to Twitter to share a picture with his wife, Patti McGuire, where the duo can be seen hugging each other in their kitchen while stirring up a pot of beef stew and smiling into the camera. He wrote:

"Cooking in Connors Kitchen— beef stew with a pot full of everything— isn’t my chef just the most beautiful— I’ll let you know how it turned out— mmmmm —- mmmmm - good…"

The couple were married in 1979 and have been going strong ever since. They celebrated their 45th anniversary in March when Connors expressed his love for his spouse via Twitter.

"Federer didn't make it to too many finals against Nadal" - Jimmy Connors on Iga Swiatek not facing her biggest rivals in Paris

Jimmy Connors visits the 2012 US Open

Iga Swiatek lifted the 2023 French Open, reinstating her position as the World No. 1 and tying with Simona Halep as an active WTA player with most weeks at the top spot.

However, a section of tennis fans believed that the Pole had an easy draw and did not have to face two of her biggest rivals. Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina withdrew midway due to illness and Australian Open winner Aryna Sabalenka lost in the semifinals.

Jimmy Connors came to the 22-year-old's defense on his podcast, Advantage Connors, and cited examples from the men's side when many a time two of the Big 3 did not make it to the final of a tournament.

"The dream final between Sabalenka and Iga, the match that everybody expected and wanted to have. But like I said you can call it luck or whatever, if you go back Federer didn't make it to too many finals against Nadal. Even Djokovic and Nadal didn't make it to too many finals either," he said.

He added that Swiatek not facing one of her biggest rivals in the final was something that "happens".

"So that happens, she kinda didn't have to play those two players (Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka), who bubbled up to become the biggest rivals on tour this year," he added.

Jimmy Connors had also earlier showered praises on Swiatek and expressed his desire to host her in his podcast.

