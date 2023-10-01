"You’re not coming home as a visitor" - Jimmy Connors divulges his wife Patti McGuire's best line

Former tennis star Jimmy Connors recently revealed the most memorable line his wife Patti McGuire ever said to him.

Connors, who had previously been in a high-profile relationship with tennis legend Chris Evert, tied the knot with McGuire in 1979. Together, they have two children, a son named Brett and a daughter named Aubree.

Speaking to his son Brett Connors during a recent episode of the Advantage Connors podcast, the eight-time Grand Slam champion shared a conversation he had with his wife upon returning home after several months of playing around the world.

Jimmy Connors stated that after returning home, his children, Brett and Aubree, would be overjoyed to see him. They would eagerly abandon their homework and express a strong desire to skip school, all in order to spend quality time with their father.

Connors further mentioned that Patti McGuire had conveyed to him that following his return, he was not a mere visitor in his own household. Instead, he should actively contribute to their daily routines, as they all had a well-established schedule.

"The greatest line your mommy ever said to me, I came home and you didn’t want to go to school, your sister didn’t want to go to school and you didn’t want to do your homework. Let’s go do this and in the land. Your mom looked at me and said ‘listen you’re not coming home as a visitor you gotta come home and pitch in because we have a schedule’,” Connors said

Jimmy Connors said that Patti McGuire's 'greatest line' said to him, made him realize his full commitment to parenting. He emphasized that the sacrifices made by his family enabled him to provide a livelihood for them by playing tennis.

"It was an amazing time but such an education for me to really understand that, “hey, I’m in this” and we have two kids and all that but the sacrifices you guys were making to make it possible for me to continue to make a living for our family," he said.

"Everything that was made possible for me to do you guys made that by going along with that and that’s why I mean I think our time together from that time on is we become so close so much closer as a family because of that. You gotta make a living anyway you can. I haven’t done anything exceptional than any other father or whatever. But what the f***. It turned out to be pretty good for us. I mean we’re blessed for that," Jimmy Connors added.

"That never leaves you; that feeling, that passion" - Jimmy Connors

Jimmy Connors at the 2012 US Open

Jimmy Connors has previously expressed his unwavering love for tennis, emphasizing that he experiences a profound sense of satisfaction with each shot on the court. He firmly believes that an athlete's passion for the game never truly fades away.

"That never leaves you. That feeling, that passion that you've had for so long," Jimmy Connors said.

"Sometimes, age, when it catches up with you or you decide to take a different path, that little feeling that you have is just kind of put on hold," he added. "Sometimes when I go and play tennis, I hit one shot and I say, 'Aah.' It's just the feeling of such satisfaction of still being able to do something that I did," he added.

Connors achieved an impressive 109 career singles titles, eight of which were Grand Slams. Among these were five US Open triumphs, two Wimbledon trophies, and a solitary Australian Open crown.