"I actually do expect to see him out there unless there’s some kind of serious setback" - Renowned journalist Steve Flink on Roger Federer's Wimbledon 2023 participation

Tennis superstar Roger Federer's impending return is one of the biggest talking points in the sport at the moment. The 40-year-old has confirmed his participation at the Swiss Indoors and Laver Cup later this year.

Renowned American journalist Steve Flink appeared on an episode of the Court-Side with Beilinson Tennis podcast and spoke about Federer's impending return to action. He recalled Federer's comeback last year and him pulling out of the French Open to preserve his knee ahead of the grass court season.

"It’s so commendable in one sense because he’s about to turn 41 in the summer, so the major part of his comeback would be launched as he approaches 42. It’s asking a lot himself, but I think he remembers last year when he had such bad preparation and he played the French and he had to pull out after winning a few matches, to protect himself, to protect the knee, played a grass court event and Felix destroyed him, yet he still got to the quarters at Wimbledon," Flink said.

Flink also spoke about how the 20-time Grand Slam champion's return to competitive action will take time. The American believes that Federer will pace his return in such a way that he will peak by the time Wimbledon comes around next year.

"I'm not betting either way, I suspect he is going to give it a go next year and if by Wimbledon next year, things are not turning and he lost early there or he felt he wasn’t up to it anymore, it’s no shame, but I actually do expect to see him out there unless there’s some kind of serious setback when he plays laver Cup in Basel but if things go reasonably well physically there then I see him performing again next year," Flink concluded.

Court-Side with Beilinson Tennis @Court_Side_w_BT

megaphone.link/ADV6110083718 Fun episode just released with Co-Host and Hall of Famer @sflinko . We chatted on some delicate topics. Ranking Points and who can play vs who can't play were just a couple of items discussed on today's pod. Fun episode just released with Co-Host and Hall of Famer @sflinko. We chatted on some delicate topics. Ranking Points and who can play vs who can't play were just a couple of items discussed on today's pod.megaphone.link/ADV6110083718

For the first time since 2000, Roger Federer drops out of top-50 in the ATP rankings

Roger Federer at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup

After being on the sidelines for nearly a year, Roger Federer finds himself out of the top-50 in the ATP rankings for the first time since 2000. The Swiss maestro is currently ranked World No. 68 and will fall even further as he is set to lose points he gained from playing at Halle and Wimbledon last year.

Relevant | Tennis Stats & Info @RelevantTennis Next week, for the first time since Jun. 12, 2000, Roger Federer will officially leave the ATP top 50.



The only ATP points remaining are 2021 Wimbledon's.

However, the wait for his ardent fans to finally see the maestro in action is nearly over as Roger Federer is set to return to action in the Laver Cup. He has also confirmed his participation at the Swiss Indoors this year using a protected ranking.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far