I don't agree with ATP to take out all the points from Wimbledon; Novak Djokovic, Me, Hurkacz, Berrettini, we're going to drop a lot: Denis Shapovalov 

Denis Shapovalov expressed disagreement over ATP's decision to remove ranking points from Wimbledon. He stated that Novak Djokovic, Matteo Berrettini, Hubert Hurkacz and himself would drop a lot of points from the tournament.

The ATP and the WTA took the decision to remove ranking points from Wimbledon after the tournament decided to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing in the event. The decision came in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in early February and the war that has ensued.

Shapovalov said in his post-match press-conference at the French Open that he does not agree with the decisions made by Wimbledon and the ATP. He added that a professional tournament should have all players competing regardless of where they are from.

"I mean, yeah, I don't agree with either," Shapovalov said. "I think first of all, if you have a pro competition, that everybody should be competing. I completely understand the politics and the situation they're in. But again, if you have a tennis tournament that's supposed to have the best athletes in the world, it shouldn't matter where you're from, this and that, you know? So everybody should be competing."

Shapovalov spoke about the impact of ATP's decision on players, stating that it mostly affects top players. He also mentioned the possibility of 2021 Wimbledon quarterfinalist Marton Fucsovics dropping out of the top 100 of the rankings.

"I also don't agree with the ATP to take out all the points," Shapovalov added. "The most guys it's affecting are the guys in the top rankings. Obviously Novak, me, Hubi, Berrettini, who is not playing here, we're going to drop a lot. So it's difficult. Yeah, it's difficult. I think they could have gone with it a different way, maybe keep 50 percent like they have in the past or some kind of fairness. But even a guy like Fucsovics is going to drop out of the top 100, you know."

Shapovalov added that it would be difficult for players who perform well on grass to defend or gain points, especially considering how short the grasscourt season is.

"So it's difficult for the players when you don't have a chance to defend and especially on a surface like grass where it's already so short and the players that play well on that surface they don't have that many opportunities to make points, so you take a huge chunk of it out, it's super difficult for players," the Canadian said.

Novak Djokovic backed ATP's decision to remove ranking points from Wimbledon

Last year's champion Novak Djokovic has backed the ATP's decision to remove ranking points from the tournament this year. Speaking after his first-round win at the French Open, the Serb said that he was glad to see the players getting together with the ATP.

"I think collectively I'm glad that players got together with ATP, the governing body of the men's tennis, and showed to the Grand Slam that, you know, when there is a mistake happening, and there was from the Wimbledon side, then we have to show that there is going to be some consequences," Djokovic said.

Djokovic won his 18th consecutive first-round match at Roland Garros, winning in straight-sets against Yoshohito Nishioka. He will face Alex Molcan in the second round in his quest for a third French Open title.

