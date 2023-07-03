Andy Murray recently cautioned 'Just Stop Oil' protestors from disrupting Wimbledon's schedule.

The two-time grass court Major champion is returning to the All England Club to start another Wimbledon campaign, set to face off against compatriot Ryan Peniston in the first round on Tuesday, July 4. The 36-year-old is coming off a string of confident performances this year, including three ATP Challenger title wins, that sees him enter the tournament ranked 40th in the world.

Following protests carried out by Just Stop Oil at numerous UK sporting events over the months, reports suggested that the organization was planning to target the Wimbledon Championships as well.

Responding to the news, Murray believes that the organization's interference is inevitable at the SW19. Although the World No. 1 sided with the activists' cause, he disagreed with the organization's tactics.

“I think there is probably a good chance of something happening. I agree with the cause – just not always how they go about expressing it. Rather than running on the court, maybe they could do it a different way,” he said.

Murray warned the protesters of the unpredictability of running onto the court with players on it.

“If they would attach themselves to the net or throw something onto the court – they have to be a bit careful going too near to tennis players who have obviously got rackets in their hands,” Murray said. “I was talking about it with my family the other day. I don’t know, if somebody ran onto the court and came towards you, what your reaction would be to that because you don’t know who it is or what they are doing or why they are doing it."

Andy Murray debates the length women's tennis matches



Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray recently discussed the length of women's matches and argued for them to be equal to men's matches.

In a recent interview with Yahoo.com, the Scot expressed his pro-feminist views and opened up about how female tennis stars can offer more to the circuit in a 5-setter match than they usually do in a conventional three-setter match.

“If it was something that the women were completely against doing and they were being asked and the tournament were really pushing them to play best of five sets then maybe that’s a different discussion there but my understanding is that that’s not what it is,” Andy Murray said. "If the women were asked to play five-set matches I’m sure they would be more than capable and more than willing to do that. But I don’t think it’s their decision … so that’s the end of the argument, for me."

