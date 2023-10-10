"I do not agree" - Novak Djokovic responds to viral Rafael Nadal claim

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has issued a firm response and voiced his opinion on his arch-rival Rafael Nadal's comments about his Grand Slam records.

Nadal, who has been out of action since the 2023 Australian Open in January due to a hip injury, recently shared in an interview with Movistar Plus+ that Djokovic could have been 'frustrated' without the record of winning the most Majors since he lives more 'intensely.'

The Spaniard's remarks came after the Serb won the 2023 US Open by defeating Russian Daniil Medvedev in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3. The 36-year-old equaled Margaret Court's record for the most Grand Slam singles titles in the sport's history. However, he stands alone as the sole player to win 24 Majors in the Open Era.

"I'm not frustrated for a simple reason. I believe that, within my means, I have done everything possible to ensure that things go as smoothly as possible for me. Novak could be frustrated because he lives everything more intensely and that's why he's the best," Nadal said. (Quotes are translated)

While the tennis world was buzzing with reactions to Rafael Nadal's comments, Novak Djokovic remained tight-lipped for a long time.

However, in a recent interview with Sportal, Djokovic revealed he is indeed aware of the scenario and voiced his disagreement. He maintained a respectful stance, though, refraining from making any negative remarks about Nadal due to his high level of respect for his colleague.

"I saw that it went quite viral, that people were talking about it. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion and how they interpret someone else in that context. That's all I can say. Rafa is a great champion, I greatly appreciate and respect him as a champion, as my biggest rival, as a man and a tennis player who has largely participated in shaping my game and the results I have achieved," Djokovic said. (Quotes are translated)

"I have no intention in any way to talk in a negative context about him or Roger Federer because my respect outweighs perhaps some negative opinions about them. That is his opinion, with which I, of course, do not agree. I have my opinion, but I won't share it because I don't want to deepen the topic. There is no need for that at all," he added.

Novak Djokovic leads Rafael Nadal by two Grand Slam titles

The duo pictured at the 2022 French Open - Day Ten

Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Roger Federer were once tied for 20 Grand Slam titles each. The Spaniard broke the tie and became the first man to win 21 Major titles when he defeated Daniil Medvedev in the 2022 Australian Open final.

He then won the 2022 French Open, extending his lead over his two rivals to two Majors. However, things started changing when Djokovic won his 21st Grand Slam title at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

The Serb followed it up with another title at the 2023 Australian Open, and then another at the French Open. He then extended his lead over Nadal by two Grand Slam titles after his exploits at Flushing Meadows.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here