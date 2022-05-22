"I almost feel his time is due" - Todd Woodbridge names Stefanos Tsitsipas as his pick to win the 2022 French Open

Todd Woodbridge has backed Stefanos Tsitsipas to win the 2022 French Open even though he does not consider the Greek "the favorite" for the title.

Speaking on a panel of experts for the Australian Open, the 22-time doubles Major champion pointed out that Tsitsipas' recent claycourt form and performance at last year's French Open bodes well for his chances.

"I'm going to go with Tsitsipas. He's not the favorite, but I think he's the outsider who could take away a Grand Slam," Todd Woodbridge said. "Lost in the final last year, had chances. It's been a really good, solid clay-court season for him, and I almost feel his time is due.”

Stefanos Tsitsipas finished his pre-French Open claycourt campaign with a 14-3 win-loss record, including a title at the Monte-Carlo Masters and a runner-up finish at the Italian Open. His only defeats came against Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, and Carlos Alcaraz.

However, former World No. 8 Alicia Molik and former World No. 15 Wally Masur believe Novak Djokovic will win the 2022 French Open title.

"It's Novak,” Molik said.

"I've got to go with Novak – his timing seems impeccable,” Masur added.

Former French Open mixed doubles champion Casey Dellacqua went with Rafael Nadal as her pick.

"Even despite injuries, because I always go with my heart for a lot of things, I'm going Nadal," she said.

Nick Kyrgios' former coach Simon Rea believes a Spaniard will triumph in Paris this year, with Carlos Alcaraz narrowly edging Rafael Nadal as his favorite.

"I think it's gonna be a Spaniard," said Rea. "Do I dream about the youngster emerging and being that next wave? Or do I think the ageing veteran's got No. 14 to add to the collection? I think Alcaraz can win Roland Garros, so if you're going to ask me for one, 51-49 Alcaraz over Nadal.”

Stefanos Tsitsipas is the biggest winner of the 2022 French Open draw

The Greek in action at the 2021 French Open final

Stefanos Tsitsipas is undoubtedly the biggest winner of the 2022 French Open draw simply because he has managed to avoid Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, and Alexander Zverev in his half of the draw.

That said, the Greek does have a few obstacles in his path in the shape of Lorenzo Musetti, Casper Ruud, and Denis Shapovalov. The fourth seed opens his campaign against Musetti, who gave Novak Djokovic a big scare in Paris last year.

Tsitsipas could find himself crossing swords against Lucas Pouille and Dan Evans in the subsequent rounds, but neither player is likely to offer stiff resistance to the Greek.

The trickiest matches for the 23-year-old could come in the fourth round and the quarterfinals, where he could potentially face Denis Shapovalov or Casper Ruud.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala